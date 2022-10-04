Tyler Allgeier fantasy outlook: should you start him or trade him?

Tyler Allgeier played a big part in the Atlanta Falcons' victory over the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday. He ran for 84 yards on 10 carries and caught a pass for a 20 yard gain. The Falcons will look to build on that success and their ground game will probably need to be a major factor in that. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is likely to miss at least four matches following a knee injury. Going forward, it looks like Atlanta will involve Allgeier more in their offense.

Analysis of Tyler Allgeier, an RB with the Falcons

Tyler Allgeier's ADP in fantasy drafts after being chosen in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft is really fascinating. Is Allgeier a good value in his current ADP, or should fantasy football players steer clear?

Allgeier had yet to carve out a major role in the Falcons' offense before their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In his two appearances prior to Sunday's game, the rookie had recorded just 17 total touches for 60 combined yards from scrimmage. But those figures don't suggest a breakout performance waits just around the corner.

The Falcons rookie running back finally produced the game-changing performance fans had anticipated on Sunday. The BYU running back selected in the fifth round appears to be a capable backup to Cordarrelle Patterson.

Should you start or trade Tyler Allgeier?

Patterson is likely to miss at least four matches following his knee injury. With 139 yards gained on 26 carries, Allgeier has shown to be the Falcons' clear backup running back.

Additionally, Allgeier excelled at BYU before being signed by the Atlanta Falcons, compiling 2,899 yards and 36 total touchdowns. The running back's exceptional output gave him a 28% dominator rating since the beginning of 2020. This was followed by an amazing 36% rating in his last campaign with the Cougars. As a result, the Falcons were pleased to select him with the 151st overall pick.

Allgeier is a significant question mark moving forward. Still, his potential productivity and buzz behind the scenes make him a guy to keep because he's a minimal risk and a high-reward player. You can decide if this is enough justification to retain the rookie on your bench based on the size of your league. He deserves to be the fourth or fifth running back in any lineup with at least 16 players.

