Tyler Booker and GF Kalani enjoy Kendrick Lamar's concert after Alabama star gets drafted by Cowboys

Alabama Offensive Guard Tyler Booker was picked by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. 24 hours later, Tyler and his girlfriend, Kalani were seen having fun at Kendrick Lamar’s concert.

Tyler shared a video from the concert on Saturday on his Instagram Story.

In another video, he showed behind-the-scenes clips and wrote:

"I love Dallas."

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his Grand National Tour with SZA. The tour started on Apr. 19 in Minneapolis and has 39 shows across North America and Europe.

The concert featured popular songs like "HUMBLE.," "DNA.," "All the Stars" and "Luther."

The tour celebrates Kendrick’s new album "GNX" and SZA’s "SOS Deluxe: Lana."

Tyler Booker’s girlfriend Kalani reacted with emotions on NFL Draft night

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Booker’s girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby shared a loving message to him. Booker played three seasons for Alabama, and decided to skip his last year of college to enter the draft.

“Today is the day! You've talked about this day since we met, and it’s finally here. No matter what happens, I’m so proud of you. Watching you grow these past years has been an honor. Thanks for letting me be part of this journey with you. I got you 4L and after! It’s draft day!” Kalani wrote.

As per the New York Times, the Cowboys need help at running back, but they believe improving the offensive line is the key to a better running game. They think picking Booker will help them succeed in running the ball, no matter who becomes the starting running back.

Currently, Tyler Booker is excited for his future.

Booker wants to work on his footwork and technique. He aims to make the Pro Bowl, win Super Bowls, and get a "gold jacket" one day, which means being in the Hall of Fame.

"My footwork would be out of whack sometimes and my hands would be a little wide, and everything in this league needs to be precise," Booker said. "Not saying my technique was poor in college, but it'll get better. I'm being hypercritical of myself because, at the end of the day, Lord willing, I'll play for a long time. I'll get All-Pros and to Super Bowls. "I want a gold jacket. That's my 'why'."

He looks up to NFL stars like Zack Martin and Larry Allen and hopes to play like them.

