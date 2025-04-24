Tyler Booker reveals playing 'Jeopardy' with Quinn Ewers, Donovan Jackson and Will Campbell during an NFL team meeting

On Wednesday, during an appearance on “Up and Adams," Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker shared a unique moment from an NFL team meeting in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft. According to Booker, he participated in a game of Jeopardy with fellow draft prospects Quinn Ewers, Donovan Jackson and Will Campbell. The activity, hosted by a team scout, was part of a team’s evaluation session.

Booker said he teamed with Ewers and Jackson, playing a more measured game. However, Campbell’s team won by playing more aggressively.

“I don't want to put the team on blast," Booker said, "but we play Jeopardy. I was on a team with Quinn Ewers and Donovan Jackson, so we played really, really smart, okay, but there was another team. Will Campbell was on that team, and they played a lot more aggressive, and they ended up winning.”

“But I'm very proud of the way that we played like we didn't take unnecessary risk. We play smart. We didn't go after answers when we didn't really know... the host was one of the scouts.”

Quinn Ewers enters the draft after three seasons at Texas, where he attempted 1,135 passes. He’s expected to be selected in the draft – a rare occasion for Texas QBs, with only four drafted since 2000.

Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson has earned strong reviews for his consistency and physical traits. Though he’s not projected as a first-round pick in most mocks, he remains a likely Day 2 selection, with several forecasts placing him in Round 2.

LSU’s Will Campbell is widely expected to be taken early in the draft. The New England Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick and have been linked to Campbell as they look to rebuild after a challenging 2024 season.

Tyler Booker, a former four-star recruit out of IMG Academy, played two seasons at Alabama. He started 12 games in 2023 and was named second-team All-SEC. Booker allowed only two sacks and four pressures that year.

Tyler Booker could fill the Cardinals' right guard need at pick No. 16

The Arizona Cardinals have the 16th pick in the NFL draft, and Alabama guard Tyler Booker could be a strong choice. Booker was a captain at Alabama and played mostly left guard. Before the draft, he trained at right guard and center with top coach Duke Manyweather.

Draft expert Dane Brugler alluded that Booker is strong in both pass blocking and run blocking. Coaches also like his leadership. One scout said he helped his team bounce back after a loss. The Cardinals need a starting right guard, and Booker could fill that spot from Day 1. If he’s still on the board at 16, he could be the answer for Arizona’s O-line.

