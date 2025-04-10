Tyler Lockett can’t hold back excitement as he and wife Lauren prepare to welcome baby girl

Tyler Lockett shared his excitement as he and his wife Lauren prepare to welcome their baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, are expecting their first baby. They announced the good news in November last year and had a baby shower.

Ad

Tyler Lockett's wife is widely known for her active presence on Instagram, surprising fans with a rare glimpse of baby shower pictures earlier this month. On Tuesday, Lockett shared some more snaps of the ceremony. He couldn't hold back his excitement as he jotted a heartfelt caption for his baby, writing:

"Enjoyed every minute of our baby shower!!!! We are super excited for Baby Lockett!!!! She is almost here!!!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyler Lockett and Lauren had their baby girl's shower in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends. Lauren was styled in a pink dress with flower while the NFL wide receiver wore a light brown and white checkered T-shirt and matching shorts.

Tyler posted pictures from the event. Meanwhile, on March 30, Lauren posted a few pictures of the ceremony on Instagram.

Ad

Lauren Lockett has around 5000 followers on Instagram and often shares pictures with her husband on the platform.

Giants QB Russell Wilson congratulates Tyler Lockett as he prepares to welcome a baby girl

Tyler Lockett's Instagram post was shared by Giants quarterback Russell Wilson on Instagram story. The QB congratulated the Lockett couple and wrote a sweet message for the soon-to-be parents.

Ad

"Happy for you two love birds!," Wilson wrote.

Still from Russell Wilson's Instagram story/dangerusswilson

Lauren and Tyler have been married for almost two years and celebrated their first marriage anniversary in 2024. Lauren shared an Instagram post on July 15, 2024, on their first anniversary along with a message:

"Thank you God for blessing me to experience a holy marriage with an incredible man. Thank you for making him love you first and loving me second. You knew I needed him in my life. You created a great man. I’m so grateful!🤍 I love you hubby!🫶🏽🥰😘"

Ad

Ad

For the anniversary, Lauren shared the pictures from her wedding, where she had worn an all-white bridal off-shoulder gown while Tyler Lockett wore a white blazer over a white shirt paired with black pants and a bow tie.

She posted several pictures of them, including one with Lockett putting a ring on her finger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.