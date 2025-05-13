Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan makes surprising revelation on Saints QB after Derek Carr's retirement

Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan, makes a big revelation about the newly selected Saints quarterback's game after Derek Carr's sudden retirement announcement. The Saints selected Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft in the second round as the 40th pick.

On Monday, Louisville and the Saints collaborated to share a joint Instagram post featuring the quarterback, where he listed five facts about himself. One surprising revelation was that he can throw with his left hand.

His wife, Jordan, reshared the post on her Instagram story with a caption:

"Can confirm he will NOT be throwing lefty in a game."

Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan makes major revelation on Saints QB after Derek Carr's retirement/@jordanshough

On Monday, during an episode of The Facility podcast, former quarterback Chase Daniel made his stance clear on the newly selected QB and said that Shough could be the Saints' starting QB following Derek Carr’s retirement.

"The Saints have zero quarterback wins on their roster," Daniel said. "That's why I think they go with the rookie. ... And the thing about Tyler Shough, he is Kellen Moore's guy. The other two guys on the roster, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, they were not drafted by Kellen Moore. Kellen Moore hand-picked this guy."

Tyler Shough had an outstanding college football career. In his final season, he recorded 3,195 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. With the Saints, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for the young quarterback.

Derek Carr spends time playing golf after retirement

The Saints' veteran quarterback, Derek Carr, officially announced his retirement on Saturday. According to some reports, an injury led to the star player’s decision.

During an offseason workout in March, Carr suffered a labral tear, and shortly afterward, he announced his retirement ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

On Monday, Derek Carr shared a video on his Instagram account, playing golf following his retirement. The American quarterback was joined by David Carr, as the two enjoyed a few shots on the green.

Derek Carr began his professional career with the Raiders, who picked him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the course of his successful career, he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and was named the Offensive Player of the Year twice (2012, 2013).

