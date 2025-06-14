Tyler Shough's wife Jordan pulls up to Saints minicamp as rookie QB hits practice in No. 6 jersey

On Thursday, Tyler Shough finished the final day of the New Orleans Saints' mandatory minicamp. The quarterback hit the practice session wearing jersey No. 6 and shared a handful of pictures from a photoshoot.

Ad

Shough's Instagram post included a photo of him with his wife Jordan. Jordan Shough paid a special visit to the quarterback at New Orleans' facility, which Tyler posted in the last slide.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan shared a side-hug with Tyler while posing at the practice field. She opted for a casual outfit, pairing a white top with black shorts and white sneakers. Jordan completed the look with a black Saints cap.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Two days before visiting Tyler, Jordan made headlines for her reaction to federal immigration raids in Los Angeles.

"A lot of people forgetting what is inscribed in the Statue of Liberty," Jordan wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

Ad

Tyler Shough revealed approach to dealing with starter role drama with Spencer Rattler

Following the retirement of ex-Saints star Derek Carr, there has been tight competition for the QB1 role between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. After New Orleans' third voluntary offseason practice in May, Shough revealed to the media his mindset amid starter position drama.

“A lot of things you can’t control," Shough said. "But you can control your preparation, your attitude, your effort — and that’s one thing I’m going to do," Shough said.

Ad

While many fans see Shough as the perfect choice for New Orleans' starter, according to ESPN reporter Dan Graziano, the team is also considering Rattler.

"There are people in the Saints' building who like Spencer Rattler and want to give him a chance to compete with Shough for the starting job," Graziano wrote on Wednesday.

"And so far this offseason, Rattler has shown improvement over his poor 2024 rookie performance. As of now, expect the Saints to set up training camp as a true competition between Shough and Rattler."

With the start of the 2025 season fast approaching, fans would soon get to see if the Saints' management picks Rattler or Shough as the QB1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.