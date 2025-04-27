Tyler Shough's wife Jordan reacts as Quincy Riley reunites with Louisville QB in Saints

Former Louisville teammates, quarterback Tyler Shough and cornerback Quincy Riley, are reunited at the New Orleans Saints camp after getting picked by New Orleans in the recently concluded 2025 NFL draft. Excited by the news, Shough’s wife, Jordan Shough, shared a heartfelt message for them on her Instagram story as she wrote:

“WHO DATTTT. The week just keeps getting better.”

New Orleans WR Quincy Riley IG story

The original post was shared by the Saints on their IG account on Saturday with the caption:

“From a cardinal to a saint ⚜️ Welcome to New Orleans @1quincyriley!”

The post also featured a personalized message from Riley, who said:

“What’s up New Orleans Saints, it is Quincy Riley. I am excited to join New Orleans Saints and happy for this great opportunity ahead of me. I cant wait to get down there to a great locker room and also city and also the coaches. Let’s do it New Orleans.”

Besides Jordan, Riley also received congratulatory messages from his family and friends. A friend wrote:

“Going to need that jersey. Yes lawd proud of you brudda.”

Another friend wrote:

“Yes sir. Sooo proud of you lil bro we lit tonight.”

Riley sounded excited to play alongside his former teammate and also gave a vote of confidence to Shough, as reported by Saints Wire on April 26. He said:

“A quarterback that is a real leader,” he added, “I always say he's the best quarterback in the draft, not being biased because he's my teammate, but the things I see him do in practice and off the field.”

Tyler Shough makes headlines as he reunites with Quincy Riley

Tyler Shough was drafted as the No. 40 pick in the second round. His name in the NFL draft made headlines since Shough was one of the oldest players to be listed. He is a former batchmate of Joe Burrow and his friend, but unfortunately, Shough had to wait longer for his pro football career due to injuries.

Shough earned a 6.16 prospect grade at the NFL combine and ranked 12th among quarterbacks. Yet, he was drafted as the second quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, ahead of Shedeur Sanders, making headlines again.

Meanwhile, Shough’s teammate, Quincy Riley, was selected as the No. 131 pick in the fourth round. A 5’11”, 194-lb senior from Columbia, SC, Riley was named to the second-team All-ACC before which he played for Middle Tennessee State in 2021.

