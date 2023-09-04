Tyler Smith injury update: Dak Prescott’s Cowboys suffer health scare days ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have had a largely uneventful offseason, but now, on the eve of the regular season, one of Dak Prescott's protectors has been dealt a blow.

With the Dallas offense seen as one of the better units in the NFL, Prescott will need every player available and at their best when they walk into MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

But that might not be the case now.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted that Tyler Smith has a tight hamstring ahead of the Cowboys' Week 1 clash against the Giants:

"Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith left practice today with a tight hamstring. The Cowboys don’t practice again until Wednesday."

While a tight hamstring isn't the end of the world, the Cowboys medical staff is likely being cautious with Smith as there is no sense to risk him on the eve of the regular season. How he progresses throughout the week will be a key storyline to watch for Dallas.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys want fast start vs. Giants

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a great chance to kick their season off on the right note as Dak Prescott looks to implement Mike McCarthy's West Coast Offense against the Giants.

After going 2-0 vs. the Giants last season, Dallas will want to get ahead in the division early and it will also be the first chance we get to see Dak Prescott's abundance of weapons on real NFL action, too.

We already know about CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard and Michael Gallup, but Brandin Cooks, Rico Dowdle, Hunter Luepke and improvement machine Jalen Tolbert will all get a chance to strut their stuff at MetLife Stadium.

With Dak Prescott and the Cowboys thought to be one of the best teams not only in the NFC but the NFL, getting off to a winning start vs. the Giants is critical.

Dak has the weapons and the defense to make it happen, but whether or not Tyler Smith will be suiting up is perhaps a bigger story right now.