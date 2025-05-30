Tyler Smith reveals “crazy thing” HC Brian Schottenheimer did to kick off Cowboys OTAs

It seems like the Dallas Cowboys are loving Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach. The 51-year-old joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022. However, with his hard work Schottenheimer climbed up the ranks and has finally become the head honcho of the franchise.

The Cowboys' offensive lineman Tyler Smith recently revealed a crazy thing his new HC did on the first day of the OTAs. He took the entire team to play paintball. The Pro Bowl star noted that it was a fun way to start the OTA, as it helped boost the morale of the team in a massive way.

"I thought that was a crazy thing. That’s never happened before. I thought that was really cool to start things off on a fun note. … The guys were going crazy. It was fun."

When asked who was the best in paintball, Smith said that it was Markquese Bell. He praised the safety's skills and said that he could probably join SEAL Team 6 with his crazy accuracy:

"Markquese Bell. Oh my God. Oh my God. Markquese Bell could probably go to SEAL Team 6. I’m not gonna lie, the way he be paintballing, Bell, for sure.”

The Cowboys' HC Brian Schottenheimer is shifting away from Mike McCarthy's system with his new approach

Brian Schottenheimer has become the talk of the town ever since he was promoted to be the Cowboys' new head coach. After spending two seasons as Mike McCarthy's assistant, Schottenheimer replaced him in January.

After the first OTA session on Wednesday, the 51-year-old spoke to the media and revealed how the Cowboys were building on the foundation laid by McCarthy with a new approach.

"The bones of it is still very similar," Schottenheimer said. "There's going to be changes. That's part of football. That's whether there's a coaching change or not. ... We're going to be multiple. The system is going to be built on what we do well."

He added:

"I think it's a little bit where if you have to have your system, then I think to me, just my opinion, your system should be flexible enough to where you adjust some things but you keep some things in place. Because it's our job as coaches, we spend more time on it than the players do."

With the change in leadership, the fans are hoping that the Cowboys make a championship run next season.

