"Can't imagine" - Tyrann Mathieu has a special message for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo after his son's death

NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to offer his sincerest condolences to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of his son.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, but the baby boy passed away during childbirth.

Taking to Twitter, Mathieu wrote:

"Prayers go out to @Cristiano and his wife! Can’t imagine."

Ronaldo, star of Manchester United and the Portugal national team, and Georgina Rodriguez issued the following statement:

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Why did the Kansas City Chiefs release safety Tyrann Mathieu?

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent after being released from the team after three successful seasons. Mathieu joined the Chiefs in 2019, and in his first season with the team, he helped them win Super Bowl LIV by a score of 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

He finished that 2019 season with a flourish by having four interceptions, 12 passes defended, two sacks, and 75 total tackles.

But over the next few seasons, Mathieu found himself in a war of words with fans of the franchise despite having success on the field.

Just last season, after a 3-4 start, the player affectionately known as The Honey Badger called Chiefs fans "some of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports." He later apologized for the comments, saying:

“I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have. As a team, we could say the same. You know, frustration tends to build up. Obviously, people that really know me — teammates, people that I deal with in the community, even fans that I happen to come across at the gas station — I think all of these people can see me being a genuine person. Obviously, I shouldn’t have used those choices of words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. So, I’m just looking forward to playing better, doing better and, I think most importantly, not being a distraction to my team.”

The former safety has had a meeting with the New Orleans Saints, and there has been speculation that he and the Ravens may have mutual interest, but nothing has occurred yet.

As the NFL offseason continues and the NFL Draft approaches, fans should hopefully soon see Mathieu on the move to his next destination.

