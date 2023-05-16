Create

Tyreek Hill 40 time: Is Dolphins star the fastest player in NFL?

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is among the fastest wideouts in NFL history. The seven-time Pro Bowler has a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds, registering a 19.07 mph speed.

He clocked that speed at an unofficial event, though, as he wasn't invited to the 2016 NFL Combine due to off-the-field issues. Hill is among the fastest sprinters the NFL world has ever seen.

Named the High School Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News, he established himself as a star wide receiver by delivering electrifying performances during college. However, is Tyreek Hill still the fastest player in the league?

Tyreek Hill just showing off that 99 speed at a 60 meter dash https://t.co/7dTRzJS68B

Is Tyreek Hill the fastest player in NFL?

The fastest player in the NFL at the moment is New York Giants wideout Parris Campbell, a former playmaker for the Indianapolis Colts, and not Tyreek Hill.

Campbell is a versatile receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot and is coming off a career year in 2022. Furthermore, he has a history of playing as a return specialist, returning seven kicks for 175 yards as a rookie in 2019.

The New York Giants wideout's main point of attraction is his speed. He can go deep while making plays in space, turning simple drag routes into significant gains. He ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash in 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Per Next Gen Stats, he reached a max speed of 22.11 MPH in Week 18 of 2022 (the fastest of any player in 2022).

Giants fans will hope that Campbell adds some much-needed pace to their receiver room, as the team had the slowest WR room in the NFL last season, ranked by route-weighted 40-yard dash times (per PFF data). Hr will look to stay fit and become one of Daniel Jones' favorite weapons in 2023.

Fastest NFL payers in 2022 season

Here are the fastest players in the NFL after the 2022 season:

Rank

Player

Play

Speed (MPH)

1

Parris

Campbell

26-yard

rush

22.11

2

Kenneth

Walker

74-yard

rushing TD

22.09

3

Breece

Hall

62-yard

rushing TD

21.87

4

DeSean

Jackson

62-yard

reception

21.72

5

Christian

Watson

46-yard

rushing TD

21.72

6

Jaylen

Waddle

84-yard

receiving TD

21.68

7

Dalvin

Cook

81-yard

rushing TD

21.68

8

Travis

Etienne

62-yard

rushing TD

21.62

9

Devin

Duvernay

103-yard

kickoff return TD

21.6

10

Tariq

Woolen

40-yard

interception TD

21.58

Will anyone beat John Ross' record 40-yard dash this year?https://t.co/QN6wGcH7j4

Fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Scouting Combine

Here's a list of the fastest 40-yard dashes in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine:

RANK

PLAYER

YEAR

40 TIME

1

John Ross

2017

4.22

2

Kalon Barnes

2022

4.23

3

Chris Johnson

2008

4.24

3

Rondel Melendez

1999

4.24

5

DJ Turner II

2023

4.26

5

Dri Archer

2014

4.26

5

Tariq Woolen

2022

4.26

5

Jerome Mathis

2005

4.26

9

Marquise Goodwin

2013

4.27

9

Stanford Routt

2005

4.27

9

Henry Ruggs II

2020

4.27

