Tyreek Hill 40 time: Is Dolphins star the fastest player in NFL?

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is among the fastest wideouts in NFL history. The seven-time Pro Bowler has a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds, registering a 19.07 mph speed.

He clocked that speed at an unofficial event, though, as he wasn't invited to the 2016 NFL Combine due to off-the-field issues. Hill is among the fastest sprinters the NFL world has ever seen.

Named the High School Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News, he established himself as a star wide receiver by delivering electrifying performances during college. However, is Tyreek Hill still the fastest player in the league?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Tyreek Hill just showing off that 99 speed at a 60 meter dash

Tyreek Hill just showing off that 99 speed at a 60 meter dash https://t.co/7dTRzJS68B

Is Tyreek Hill the fastest player in NFL?

The fastest player in the NFL at the moment is New York Giants wideout Parris Campbell, a former playmaker for the Indianapolis Colts, and not Tyreek Hill.

Campbell is a versatile receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot and is coming off a career year in 2022. Furthermore, he has a history of playing as a return specialist, returning seven kicks for 175 yards as a rookie in 2019.

The New York Giants wideout's main point of attraction is his speed. He can go deep while making plays in space, turning simple drag routes into significant gains. He ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash in 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Per Next Gen Stats, he reached a max speed of 22.11 MPH in Week 18 of 2022 (the fastest of any player in 2022).

Giants fans will hope that Campbell adds some much-needed pace to their receiver room, as the team had the slowest WR room in the NFL last season, ranked by route-weighted 40-yard dash times (per PFF data). Hr will look to stay fit and become one of Daniel Jones' favorite weapons in 2023.

Fastest NFL payers in 2022 season

Here are the fastest players in the NFL after the 2022 season:

Rank Player Play Speed (MPH) 1 Parris Campbell 26-yard rush 22.11 2 Kenneth Walker 74-yard rushing TD 22.09 3 Breece Hall 62-yard rushing TD 21.87 4 DeSean Jackson 62-yard reception 21.72 5 Christian Watson 46-yard rushing TD 21.72 6 Jaylen Waddle 84-yard receiving TD 21.68 7 Dalvin Cook 81-yard rushing TD 21.68 8 Travis Etienne 62-yard rushing TD 21.62 9 Devin Duvernay 103-yard kickoff return TD 21.6 10 Tariq Woolen 40-yard interception TD 21.58

PFF College @PFF_College Will anyone beat John Ross' record 40-yard dash this year?

Will anyone beat John Ross' record 40-yard dash this year?https://t.co/QN6wGcH7j4

Fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Scouting Combine

Here's a list of the fastest 40-yard dashes in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine:

RANK PLAYER YEAR 40 TIME 1 John Ross 2017 4.22 2 Kalon Barnes 2022 4.23 3 Chris Johnson 2008 4.24 3 Rondel Melendez 1999 4.24 5 DJ Turner II 2023 4.26 5 Dri Archer 2014 4.26 5 Tariq Woolen 2022 4.26 5 Jerome Mathis 2005 4.26 9 Marquise Goodwin 2013 4.27 9 Stanford Routt 2005 4.27 9 Henry Ruggs II 2020 4.27

Poll : 0 votes