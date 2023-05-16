Tyreek Hill 40 time: Is Dolphins star the fastest player in NFL?

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is among the fastest wideouts in NFL history. The seven-time Pro Bowler has a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds, registering a 19.07 mph speed.
He clocked that speed at an unofficial event, though, as he wasn't invited to the 2016 NFL Combine due to off-the-field issues. Hill is among the fastest sprinters the NFL world has ever seen.
Named the High School Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News, he established himself as a star wide receiver by delivering electrifying performances during college. However, is Tyreek Hill still the fastest player in the league?
Is Tyreek Hill the fastest player in NFL?
The fastest player in the NFL at the moment is New York Giants wideout Parris Campbell, a former playmaker for the Indianapolis Colts, and not Tyreek Hill.
Campbell is a versatile receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot and is coming off a career year in 2022. Furthermore, he has a history of playing as a return specialist, returning seven kicks for 175 yards as a rookie in 2019.
The New York Giants wideout's main point of attraction is his speed. He can go deep while making plays in space, turning simple drag routes into significant gains. He ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash in 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Per Next Gen Stats, he reached a max speed of 22.11 MPH in Week 18 of 2022 (the fastest of any player in 2022).
Giants fans will hope that Campbell adds some much-needed pace to their receiver room, as the team had the slowest WR room in the NFL last season, ranked by route-weighted 40-yard dash times (per PFF data). Hr will look to stay fit and become one of Daniel Jones' favorite weapons in 2023.
Fastest NFL payers in 2022 season
Here are the fastest players in the NFL after the 2022 season:
Fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Scouting Combine
Here's a list of the fastest 40-yard dashes in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine: