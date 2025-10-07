"Spitting in face, ripping hair": Tyreek Hill accused of shocking abuse towards wife Keeta Vaccaro as per new court documents

Tyreek Hill has been having a bad 2025 season, between the first three games and suffering a potentially career-threatening ACL tear. And now, his personal life just continues to collapse.

Ad

On Tuesday, the contents of his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro's divorce petition were revealed, as per the Miami Herald. In it, she named at least these acts of domestic abuse that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver committed against her during their relationship/marriage - expanding on the allegations that were made against him last month:

"Spitting in [Vaccaro’s] face"

Forcibly attempting forcibly [Vaccaro’s] wedding ring from her finger

"Grabbing [Vaccaro]" and/or her jewelry and clothing

"Pushing/shoving [Vaccaro]"

"Pinching [Vaccaro]"

"Throwing [Vaccaro] to the ground"

Twisting and tugging on [Vaccaro’s] private parts

"Ripping [Vaccaro’s] hair"

Accosting and forcibly restraining [Vaccaro], including when she was pregnant with their daughter and on the eve of her due date

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The petition also alleges that he threatened her unless she signed a postnuptial agreement.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hill's attorney Michael Gottlieb denounced the allegations as "vexatious and patently false":

“These allegations have (neither) been reported to law enforcement nor investigated. We adamantly deny them and are confident that Mr. Hill [will] be cleared... in court.”

The Dolphins declined to provide comment.

Tyreek Hill files response to domestic abuse allegations

Tyreek Hill did not take long to respond to his Keeta Vaccaro, as WPLG 10 also obtained records on Tuesday showing that he admitted that certain portions of her petition happened, but also denied becoming divorced from her by April 2025 after an incident at their condo unit in Sunny Isles.

Ad

The main crux of his response is a request for a favorable distribution of marital assets and a deviation from Florida's child support laws. He is also requesting the court to establish a “parenting plan and timesharing schedule”.

In a separate motion, he is also requesting that he be granted temporary access to the Sunny Isles unit to retrieve his Bentley and clothing items. Vaccaro had bought a unit of the former for more than the $100,000 that Hill gave her, and he now seeks to recover another one that, according to him, he traded a premarital car for.

His legal team claims that it "may be determined to be nonmarital property", so he should be allowed to keep and use it during legal proceedings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.