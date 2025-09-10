Tyreek Hill divorce: Dolphins WR's attorney pushes back on estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro's domestic violence claims

Tyreek Hill may be unraveling in 2025. His Miami Dolphins opened their season with a humiliating 8-33 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, and now his personal life has taken a very devastating hit.

Ad

On Monday, TMZ reported that the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro was accusing him of at least eight instances of domestic violence that occurred during their 17-month marriage. According to her, the first incident in January 2024, only two months after their wedding.

At the time, they were in their guesthouse in Southwest Ranches, Florida, discussing their postnuptial agreement. Suddenly, he went off on her and shoved her to the floor, then ripped off her necklace, leaving a scar and bruise.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Two weeks later, they were staying at a hotel in Orlando when he suddenly got angry and "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Then, in February, sometime during Pro Bowl Games week, Hill allegedly "shoved a marijuana cigarette" in Vaccaro's face "and told her to get her suitcase and get out of the house. [Hill] then threw [her] suitcase out the door and threw [her] out the door, locking it behind her."

Ad

There were also instances of him spitting on her and attacking her while she was pregnant. However, Hill denies the charges, with his lawyer Julius B. Collins alleging that Vaccaro is attempting a shakedown/extortion:

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give her and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

Ad

Tyreek Hill's other off-field incidents since joining Dolphins, explained

This new case is, however, not the first time Tyreek Hill has been embroiled in controversy as a Dolphin.

In June 2023, he was placed under investigation for allegedly assaulting a Haulover Marina employee after a disagreement. The case was eventually settled, and he escaped punishment from the NFL.

Six months later, Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Kaylee Baker filed paternity lawsuits against him. He settled with the former in February 2024 and acknowledged that he was her son's father. A judge then ruled in July that he was the father of the latter's daughter Trae Love.

Ad

Also that February, model/influencer Sophie Hall accused Hill of breaking her leg while he was teaching her football at his house eight months ago. His lawyer denied the accusations, claiming that the fracture occurred when she tripped over a dog that had strayed into her path while she was rehearsing a play.

Then, seven months later, hours before the Dolphins were to open their 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was pulled over by police for suspected speeding and reckless driving and forcibly restrained, which caused national controversy. The charges were eventually dismissed after the three officers failed to appear in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.