Tyreek Hill lawsuit: Dolphins WR sued for assault, accused of breaking woman's legs

A social media influencer, Sophie Hall, has sued Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for battery, assault and negligence after allegedly fracturing her leg during backyard football drills, according to a lawsuit acquired by Ben Ashford of Daily Mail.

Sophie Hall signed her son, who is an offensive lineman, for Tyreek Hill's camp last May. The Dolphins WR later flew the influencer to his Miami mansion, per the lawsuit.

Hill reportedly invited Sophie Hall to participate in the football drills. The Dolphins WR asked Hall to adopt a defensive lineman position and rush at him as if she was pursuing a quarterback. The lawsuit claims Hall followed the instructions and Hill was eventually knocked down backwards.

"Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant's mother, sister, friend and trainer," the lawsuit states.

Tyreek Hill allegedly became angry and embarrassed, switched position to pass rusher and Hall was the offensive lineman. According to the lawsuit, the Dolphins WR "charged into" the influencer with "crushing force," which resulted in Hall fracturing her leg and requiring reconstructive surgery and months of physiotherapy.

There has been no comment from Tyreek Hill on this case so far.

