Tyreek Hill assault case: Dolphins WR receives verdict on alleged violent incident

Tyreek Hill's journey is one with a lot of talent and off-field problems. Every once in a while, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver appears in the news for something that no one should be proud of.

Thankfully for him, it looks like his most recent case might not go anywhere.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted a statement from attorneys representing Hill and an employee from Kelly Fleet, where both parties say that the differences have been resolved in an amicable way.

It's unclear what happened for the parties to resolve their differences, but it's clear that this is the best for the wide receiver. With the training camp starting this week and the NFL season right around the corner, every distraction should be avoided, and ending the problems related to this incident is certainly the best way to go.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek… Evan Feldman, the attorney for the Employee of the Kelly Fleet, Inc and Julius Collins, the attorney for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, have issued the following joint statement:“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The league had asked for the images regarding the incident, but since the parties involved don't have a case anymore, it's unlikely the NFL will issue any discipline to the running back.

Hill was swimming with agent Drew Rosenhaus at the time of the incident.

Tyreek Hill's off-field problems: what did the Miami Dolphins wide receiver do in College?

With all the talent in the world, the reason why he fell into the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft involved his dismissal from the Oklahoma State University two years prior after his arrest for domestic violence.

His sentence involved a three-year probation, anger-management courses and a batterer's program for a year. He was also required to either attend school full-time or to be employed.

He did enroll at West Alabama and his excellent Pro Day helped regain some of the draft stock he lost, but many teams had him off their draft boards due to his past behavior. The Kansas City Chiefs took a gamble on him later that draft, and it paid off beautifully.

For now, it looks like the Miami Dolphins dodged a bullet with this ending to the story. In a season where all eyes will be on the AFC East, they can't afford to be without one of the league's top wide receivers.

