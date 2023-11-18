Tyreek Hill breaks silence on TMZ hounding him to confirm marrying long-time fiancée Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill is having a phenomenal season as he's leading the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns. However, the four-time All-Pro has been getting attention off the field since the bye week.

Hill addressed a report by TMZ that has become viral about him and Vaccaro getting married. He talked about this in a recent episode on his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast on the Vocal Podcast Network:

“All it is is I just got back with my long-time fiancée. We went to the courthouse. We had a few conversations. We don’t know. It’s still a question mark.

That’s the best part about love. It’s a mystery, especially in the Cheetah household."

“TMZ was hitting me up like crazy, and I was like, relax. First, why are you guys in this small-a*s town right now? How did you all know that we were here, like what’s going on? That’s all I got,” added Hill.

The Miami Dolphins star is looking to reach his goal of 2,000 yards receiving this season and is over halfway there. He has five games with over 100 yards and four with at least 150 yards. In July 2021, Hill had proposed to Vaccaro, and the latter spoke about how that went:

“I didn’t know he would propose to me in this time frame. We had been talking about it for a long time — getting engaged and married — but it surprised me. My family was here, so he put it all together. It was sweet.”

The superstar receiver told TMZ Sports he and Vaccaro were planning a July 4th party with a planner, but Hill took over. He secretly told the planner how he would propose to her.

Who is Tyreek Hill's fiancee, Keeta Vaccaro?

Vaccaro is a 2019 graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship. She is no stranger to knowing someone who played in the NFL. The former Kansas City Chiefs' fiancée's brother Kenny Vaccaro spent eight seasons in the NFL as a safety.

For a time in 2021, Hill and Vaccaro had a YouTube Channel documenting their every move, from road trips to buying a house.

Last August, Vaccaro founded Own Flow, a fitness brand, and became the co-founder of a company that helps start-ups seeking investors called Investaccesss.