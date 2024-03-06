According to Spotrac, Tyreek Hill has earned approximately $93.4 million in eight NFL seasons. He invested some of that money in his mansion in the Southwest Ranches suburb near Miami, Florida.

That community made him neighbors with celebrities like hip-hop artist and executive Rick Ross. However, the fire that engulfed Hill’s mansion last January caused the Miami Dolphins wide receiver and the iconic rapper to feud.

Hill shared with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder during an episode of The Pivot Podcast, which premiered on March 5:

“Rick Ross, bruh, I can’t vibe with you now. I can’t f**k with you no more … Rick Ross, man, like you ain’t even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of—you got my number, bruh.”

“You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter. Like after what me and my family went through. You supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero!

Mean

The incident report disclosed that a four-year-old child playing with a lighter started the fire. The kid thought it was a toy lighter until it worked and accidentally set a toy on fire. The six-time All-Pro wideout was at practice during the unfortunate incident, forcing him to leave early.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross purchased his Southwest Ranches residence from former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire in March 2021 for $3.5 million.

Tyreek Hill recalled his thoughts while the fire occurred

Aside from calling out Rick Ross for sharing the incident publicly instead of extending a hand, Tyreek Hill tried to compose himself during the fire. He summarized what was going through his mind when he shared with Clark, Crowder, and Taylor:

“I still don’t got the full story. I’m asking everybody in the house what’s going on. Everybody (at practice) looking at me crazy. So, going through that feeling right there though, that was like the worst thing ever though. ‘Cause it’s like everything that you worked hard for... And it’s like bro, that’s the most hurtful feeling ever.”

TMZ Sports shared that Tyreek Hill purchased the property for $6.9 million in 2022. Authorities estimate about $1 million of damaged properties caused by the accident.

However, money won’t be a concern because Spotrac estimates his earnings to be $87 million from 2024 to 2026. That amount is part of the four-year, $120 million deal he signed with the Dolphins after the Kansas City Chiefs traded him.

Aside from the repairs needed after the fire, Tyreek Hill faces more problems after two women filed paternity lawsuits against him.

Though a February 2024 report from Daily Mail’s Ben Ashford revealed that the eight-time Pro Bowler settled the suit brought forth by Brittney Lacker. This outcome has Tyreek Hill officially declared as the one-year-old’s father.