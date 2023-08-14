'Changed outlook of game from big’s perspective': Amar'e Stoudemire acknowledges Suns crowning him with Ring of Honor

Amar'e Stoudemire's legacy with the Phoenix Suns will be immortalized as he and Shawn Marion will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

After stealing the show from Houston Rockets legend Yao Ming during their rookie year, Stoudemire became a catalyst of arguably the most exciting offense the NBA had seen during the mid-2000s and the early 2010s.

Although the Suns would still miss out on winning it all, their offensive system became a pattern of some NBA teams today, leading to high-scoring games for the past few years wherein scoring 110 points is considered a low tally.

In an interview over SiriusXM NBA Radio, Stoudemire, who played with Phoenix from 2002-2010, said:

"The years I had in Phoenix were simply amazing -- I mean all the success that we've had, creating this new style of basketball we see today when we started the 'seven seconds or less' offense."

The 6-foot-10 center-forward believes that he helped revolutionize today's NBA big man.

While Stoudemire may not have a decent three-point shooting as a Sun, he only developed the shot in his first two seasons with the New York Knicks. His variety of moves inspired some other NBA big men to try doing the front-to-the-basket game.

"Being a versatile big where most bigs were basically methodical and back-to-the-basket guys, I was using my agility and quickness and changed some of the outlook of the game from a big's perspective."

Amar'e Stoudemire, a rightful Rookie of the Year

Amar'e Stoudemire was selected ninth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2002 NBA draft, which was headlined by the Houston Rockets drafting Yao Ming first overall.

Mainly due to the fact that Yao had a slow start to his first-ever overseas career, Stoudemire, who averaged 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals a game in the 2002-2003 season, was named Rookie of the Year.

Stoudemire would stay in the NBA a little longer, leaving the league in 2016, as a string of injuries forced Yao to retire in 2011, supposedly at the prime of his career.

Despite failing to bring Phoenix to the NBA Finals, Stoudemire appreciates the fact that the team is acknowledging his efforts during his eight seasons with them.

Stoudemire said:

"I appreciate the Suns have actually taken notice of that and were able to grant me the ring of honor."

As an added bonus, the Suns will retire Amar'e Stoudemire's number 32 jersey as well as Shawn Marion's number 31, marking the first time in 22 seasons that the latest members of the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor would have their jerseys retired too. Phoenix has yet to announce the date of Stoudemire and Marion's jersey retirement event.

