"I understand hating to a certain degree, but this ain’t it" - Tyreek Hill claps back at former NFL star for criticizing Dolphins' under-pressure teammate Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill was moved this offseason in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. It's not often that an All-Pro wide receiver gets moved from a Super Bowl contender, but that's exactly what happened. He was shipped to Miami, where he signed an extension.

The former Kansas City Chief gets to catch passes now from Tua Tagovailoa instead of Patrick Mahomes, a comparison that has already and will inevitably be made often.

Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL wideout himself, doesn't believe that Tagovailoa can get Hill the ball like he might have become used to.

On the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show, he had this to say:

“I’m not sold on Tua, and I know the Miami Dolphins aren’t sold on Tua even though they want us to believe that."

When prompted for an explanation, Johnson referenced that the Dolphins tried to add a quarterback for several years despite having Tagovailoa on board, including Tom Brady.

The Dolphins star responded to Johnson on Twitter, telling him he was just "hating."

"I understand hating to a certain degree , but this ain’t it."

Interestingly enough, despite what the wide receiver might say, he has been quoted as saying that Tagovailoa might be on his way out of Miami:

“You know, in the NFL, they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick. And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

He isn't sure Tagovailoa will even be his quarterback next year, but at least he is standing up for him in the meantime.

Will Tyreek Hill be catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa next year?

The former Alabama product's contract is running out soon, and either way, he might be moved before then. The former sixth overall pick has been bounced in and out of the starting lineup and removed in late-game situations, too.

The Dolphins, at least until this point, have not been sure if he's the future or not. Like Hill said, this may be the year they finally decide that. That puts the onus on Tagovailoa to really perform this year.

He has weapons in Hill and second-year stud and former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. If he can't produce like they expect him to, then there's a good shot they're starting someone else next year.

It's all moot if he plays like they want him to, but there are options next year, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, and even Tom Brady.

