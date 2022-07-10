"This is basically his last year" - Tyreek Hill makes a damning admission on Tua Tagovailoa's chances of remaining Dolphins QB

This off-season, one of the biggest moves and surprises, came when the Miami Dolphins acquired All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill recently spoke about his new quarterback. He also talked about how NFL quarterbacks have a short leash for success before teams eventually move on from them. He thinks this season is Tua's last chance to prove that he's a franchise quarterback.

Hill said:

“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyreek Hill believes 2022 will be Tua Tagovailoa's last chance to show the NFL what he's got. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjd0 Tyreek Hill believes 2022 will be Tua Tagovailoa's last chance to show the NFL what he's got. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjd0

Hill isn't the only person who thinks Tua will be on a short leash. Analyst Jeff Saturday also thinks that Tagovailoa has to prove himself this year. Here's what he said:

"The question is how comfortable or how long will they roll with Tua when it comes to the expectations of what they have set...the new coaching staff and the owner of the football team. So I'm pulling for Tua. I'm one of those guys. I think he has all the ability to do it. I want him to take that step. I just do not think...Miami has not shown that they are all in on Tua."

Tyreek Hill thinks the media is throwing shade at Tua

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill seems to already have a great connection/bromance with Tua Tagovailoa.

On multiple occasions, Hill has gone boasted about his quarterback. He's even said he's more accurate than his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, a video of Tua surfaced that showed him underthrowing to Hill. Hill thinks the media put that out create a false narrative about Tua.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

Tua throwing a rocket to Tyreek Hill Tua throwing a rocket to Tyreek Hill 🚀 https://t.co/Mq2zEcW25Q

Hill said:

“I really believe they showed that clip of Tua under throwing me just to get people talking,” Hill said. “Because they really know what Tua’s capable of, for real.”

Hill added:

“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]."

“Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls,” Hill said. “All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I’m gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

It's defintely good to have a receiver defend you the way Hill does Tua. It wil be interesting to see how it translates on the field this season.

