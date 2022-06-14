"Miami has not shown that they are all in on Tua" - NFL analyst suggests Dolphins QB may have a short leash in 2022

The Miami Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft with the the fifth-overall pick. Tagovailoa was the second quarterback taken in the draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow first overall and the Los Angeles Chargers selected Juatin Herbert with pick number six.

So far, Burrow has won the Comeback Player of the Year, led the NFL in completion percentage and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. He has thrown 47 passing touchdowns to 19 interceptions.

Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, made the Pro Bowl last season, and has the most passing yards through two seasons by any quarterback in history with 9,350 yards.

StatMuse @statmuse Justin Herbert:



— Most pass yards in first 2 seasons

— Most pass TD in first 2 seasons

— Most pass yards in a Chargers season

— Most pass TD in a Chargers season

— 4th player ever with 5K-yard season before turning 25 (Mahomes, Marino, Stafford) Justin Herbert:— Most pass yards in first 2 seasons— Most pass TD in first 2 seasons— Most pass yards in a Chargers season— Most pass TD in a Chargers season— 4th player ever with 5K-yard season before turning 25 (Mahomes, Marino, Stafford) https://t.co/rq9mhCD2uL

Tagovailoa is yet to earn a Pro Bowl or make the playoffs, but he has a career record of 13-8 with a passer rating of 88.8

Analyst Jeff Saturday thinks that Tagovailoa is on a short leash. Here's what he said:

"The question is how comfortable or how long will they roll with Tua when it comes to the expectations of what they have set...the new coaching staff and the owner of the football team. So I'm pulling for Tua. I'm one of those guys. I think he has all the ability to do it. I want him to take that step. I just do not think...Miami has not shown that they are all in on Tua."

In the offseason, the Dolphins have added Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, Melvin Ingram, Chase Edmonds, Cedirick Wilson Jr. and many others to help their quarterback. It is now up to him to deliver.

The Dolphins could move on from Tua Tagovailoa and the Eagles from Jalen Hurts

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles could view quarterback Jalen Hurts in the same way that the Dolphins view Tagovailoa. The Eagles added a true number one wide receiver in A.J. Brown this offseason and had a great draft, adding players such as Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

The 2021 campaign was Hurts' second year in the league and his first full season as a starter. He led the Eagles to the playoffs and went 8-7. Finishing second in the NFC East, they scraped into the playoffs where they fell 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

In that game, Hurts played badly. He threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, but fumbled once and threw two interceptions in the loss.

NBC10 Philadelphia @NBCPhiladelphia Jalen Hurts had an awful game as the Eagles were eliminated in the playoffs by the Buccaneers, but Nick Sirianni still believes in him. on.nbc10.com/lpksitE Jalen Hurts had an awful game as the Eagles were eliminated in the playoffs by the Buccaneers, but Nick Sirianni still believes in him. on.nbc10.com/lpksitE

There is a real feeling that this is a make-it-or-break-it season for Hurts. If he doesn't step up his game, the Eagles could move on from him the same way the Dolphins could move on from Tagovailoa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far