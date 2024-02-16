Tyreek Hill comments on ESPN's Stephen A Smith getting injured after Micah Parsons crossover

Over the years, Micah Parsons' feelings may have been hurt by Stephen A. Smith's comments about the Dallas Cowboys. However, this time it was Stephen A. Smith's turn to feel some pain as the First Take talk show host injured his ankle this week thanks to the Cowboys star.

Smith appeared to have been engaged in a basketball crossover with Micah Parsons when the injury occurred.

Tyreek Hill, hearing about the story earlier this morning, took to Twitter/X to blame the Cowboys star for injuring what might be his team's biggest rival.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Micah Parsons hurt Stephen smith smh"

Smith is set to coach an NBA exhibition game today at 7 p.m. EST against Shannon Sharpe in a game not unlike the NFL Pro Bowl's Manning Brothers showdown. Some were worried that the injury could sideline the coach if not the event, but Smith appears ready to coach the game.

Reacting to the injury on First Take, Stephen A. Smith appeared to blame the Dallas Cowboys star for his injury. Here's how he put it:

"[00:01:04] Micah Parsons is an offensive foul waiting to happen. He can't help himself. He was out there playing against ladies last night. They were practicing on the court with him and he was running them over. He can't help himself. He cannot help himself. He cannot separate football from basketball. [00:01:24]"

Micah Parsons headlines star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

CJ Stroud at Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

Parsons might seem to be the headliner for NFL fans at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game this year, but several more gridiron stars will be taking to the court. Tyreek Hill will not be playing in the game, but another wide receiver will. Rams breakout star Puka Nacua, fresh off Pro Bowl and NFL fan experience cameos, will be playing in the All-Star game alongside Parsons for Team Shannon.

Meanwhile, Team Stephen A. will feature Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Mecole Hardman as well as Texans quarterback CJ Stroud in a surprisingly risky appearance. The First Take talk show host showed that injuries can happen in the game and the Texans will be taking a chance, hoping their quarterback doesn't suffer a similar fate playing a game for another league.