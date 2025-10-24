  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyreek Hill cracks up as Patrick Mahomes' 10-year-old post resurfaces amid NBA betting drama

Tyreek Hill cracks up as Patrick Mahomes' 10-year-old post resurfaces amid NBA betting drama

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 24, 2025 19:26 GMT
Tyreek Hill cracks up as Patrick Mahomes
Tyreek Hill cracks up as Patrick Mahomes' 10-year-old post resurfaces amid NBA betting drama (Credits: GETTY)

Tyreek Hill couldn't help but laugh at one of Patrick Mahomes' old posts hours after the NBA betting scandal surfaced. The veteran wide receiver, currently rehabbing a gruesome knee injury, took to X/Twitter to have fun with a 10-year-old post from his former teammate.

Ad

A day after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones were arrested in connection with an illegal gambling ring investigation, many fans started looking for signs that other athletes were doing illegal activities.

In June 2015, Patrick Mahomes tweeted a one-word message that drew a lot of attention.

"Bet," the then 20-year-old quarterback wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After podcast host Bobby Shouse reacted to the post, Tyreek Hill did the same with several laughing emojis.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill spent five seasons together with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver left the squad in 2021 after feeling left out of the connection Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had at the time.

Hill is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury, and his future is a big question mark. A return to the Chiefs was reportedly in the cards in 2024, but Kansas City's receiving corps is boosted this year.

Ad

Tyreek Hill hints at retirement after suffering season-ending injury

The Miami Dolphins could be bracing to part ways with Tyreek Hill this offseason. More than that, he could end his career altogether. During a conversation with former teammate Terron Armstead, Hill hinted at the possibility of retiring from the NFL.

"I feel like that decision is all based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," Hill said. "Like right now, I'm happy. I'm happy being with my kids. I'm happy with the career that I've had.
Ad
"I love playing football. I love it man. But, it takes a lot. It takes a lot to be the best and to stay at the top and make a lot of money and help your team win games and stuff like that. ...It takes a lot on you mentally, takes a ot on you physically. ... I just want to be in this moment with my family. I think that's the appropriate answer for something like that. I don't want to make any rash decisions, obviously."

A reunion with the Chiefs is off the table now, and it remains to be seen if any other team gives Hill a chance or if he walks into the sunset.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications