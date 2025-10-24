Tyreek Hill cracks up as Patrick Mahomes' 10-year-old post resurfaces amid NBA betting drama

Tyreek Hill couldn't help but laugh at one of Patrick Mahomes' old posts hours after the NBA betting scandal surfaced. The veteran wide receiver, currently rehabbing a gruesome knee injury, took to X/Twitter to have fun with a 10-year-old post from his former teammate.A day after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones were arrested in connection with an illegal gambling ring investigation, many fans started looking for signs that other athletes were doing illegal activities.In June 2015, Patrick Mahomes tweeted a one-word message that drew a lot of attention.&quot;Bet,&quot; the then 20-year-old quarterback wrote.After podcast host Bobby Shouse reacted to the post, Tyreek Hill did the same with several laughing emojis.Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill spent five seasons together with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver left the squad in 2021 after feeling left out of the connection Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had at the time.Hill is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury, and his future is a big question mark. A return to the Chiefs was reportedly in the cards in 2024, but Kansas City's receiving corps is boosted this year.Tyreek Hill hints at retirement after suffering season-ending injuryThe Miami Dolphins could be bracing to part ways with Tyreek Hill this offseason. More than that, he could end his career altogether. During a conversation with former teammate Terron Armstead, Hill hinted at the possibility of retiring from the NFL.&quot;I feel like that decision is all based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,&quot; Hill said. &quot;Like right now, I'm happy. I'm happy being with my kids. I'm happy with the career that I've had.&quot;I love playing football. I love it man. But, it takes a lot. It takes a lot to be the best and to stay at the top and make a lot of money and help your team win games and stuff like that. ...It takes a lot on you mentally, takes a ot on you physically. ... I just want to be in this moment with my family. I think that's the appropriate answer for something like that. I don't want to make any rash decisions, obviously.&quot;A reunion with the Chiefs is off the table now, and it remains to be seen if any other team gives Hill a chance or if he walks into the sunset.