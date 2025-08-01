Tyreek Hill "creates memories" with daughter Capri 3 months after estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce over dispute featuring their toddler

Tyreek Hill spent some quality time with daughter Capri three months after Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce. The wide receiver shared a collage of photos on Instagram with his eight-month-old daughter.The wide receiver shared that he was &quot;creating memories&quot; with Capri during a beach trip in Miami, Florida, as well as a dinner outing. In one photo, the wide receiver can be seen handing his daughter a bouquet at the beach.&quot;Creating memories with my lil Girl 🩷&quot; Hill captioned the Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from Tyreek Hill in April 2025, shortly after her mother called police over a domestic dispute at their Miami-area home. It's alleged that Hill threw a laptop and walked with their daughter towards the balcony of their condo, which is located on the 35th floor. Hill is also accused of taking their daughter for an unsupervised visit just days later.Vaccaro filed an emergency order that granted her custody of their child and granted the Miami Dolphins wide receiver supervised visitation for the time being.Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro accused him of trying to 'silence' amid divorce proceedingsTyreek Hill's divorce and custody battle continued in July as his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, accused him of attempting to silence her. In June, Hill filed a gag order to prevent Vaccaro from speaking about their legal battle.Just a few weeks later, Vaccaro filed her own motion with the court, accusing Hill of attempting to silence her and protecting his image as a famous NFL player.“In terms of purpose, the Husband’s motion is a clear attempt to silence and intimidate wife’s counsel and control the representation that she receives in this litigation,&quot; Vaccaro's legal team wrote in court documents.In the court documents, Keeta Vaccaro also said that Hill had yet to pay temporary spousal or child support since their separation in April.Vaccaro and Hill got engaged in July 2021 and then got married in November 2023 during the Miami Dolphins bye week. In May 2024, they announced they were expecting their first child together.