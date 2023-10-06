Tyreek Hill delivers first thoughts on Dolphins' Chase Claypool trade 

The Miami Dolphins went out and loaded up on another wide receiver early on Friday, taking the disgruntled Chase Claypool off the Bears' hands in a trade. Miami sent Chicago a 2025 sixth-round pick for Claypool with a 2025 seventh-rounder going the other way.

In ten games with the Bears, Claypool had 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown. Chicago didn't rack up a single win in those ten games.

Tyreek Hill, the main man on the Dolphins' WR depth chart, was quick to address Miami's trade on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Hill wrote:

"Chase Claypool, I like it."

Why did the Bears trade Chase Claypool to the Dolphins?

At the trade deadline last year, the Bears moved for Claypool, taking him off the Steelers' hands by sending a second-round pick Pittsburgh's way. That pick became the No. 32 overall. The Steelers then drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State.

With the Bears, it appeared Claypool never fit the offense in a team that was struggling to register wins. The Bears ultimately snapped their 14-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders. Claypool played no part in the proceedings.

Where does Chase Claypool fit on the Dolphins depth chart?

The Dolphins recently lost Erik Ezukanma and River Cacraft to injuries and moved quickly to shore up depth when the opportunity arose. In any case, Claypool and the Bears were headed to Splitsville, with the rest of the league also cognizant of that fact, which explains the measly return for the wantaway receiver.

It remains to be seen how involved Claypool is with Miami from the get-go, but the Dolphins can afford to ease him into the grand scheme of things.

At the very least, at 6-foot-4, Claypool will bring some size to the Dolphins' WR group. Given Mike McDaniel's offensive prowess, Miami's buy-low move on Claypool could well pay off.

As a rookie, Claypool racked up 873 yards and nine touchdowns, which clearly points towards potential. He will also serve as insurance if Waddle suffers another injury later in the year.

Chase Claypool's salary in the spotlight: How much will Dolphins WR earn this year?

Per multiple reports, Claypool, who's currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, will make a base salary of $2,993,000 this year. His total, four-year deal is worth $4,204,512, per OverTheCap.

Things could get a little awkward for Claypool after his rookie contract runs out if he fails to impress in Miami's impressive offense this year.