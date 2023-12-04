Tyreek Hill delivers parting quip after crushing Commanders defense

Tyreek Hill delivered for the Miami Dolphins at the expense of the Washington Commanders. Football fans were stunned to see the Dolphins' top wide receiver run rampant for massive yardage in the blowout victory. Even the wide receiver himself seemed to be shocked that he was able to get as open as he was.

In a clip of the receiver speaking with reporters after the game, courtesy of Good Morning Football, the Dolphins receiver uttered a parting shot through a dumbfounded voicebox:

"[00:00:51] Those guys are great at what they do, and they also get paid. ... I just appreciate it. You know, thanks for not respecting me, I guess. [00:01:10]"

Tyreek Hill crosses new milestones in march to 2,000 yards

Tyreek Hill at Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins wide receiver has kept stat checkers in awe with his performance this season. He dominated secondaries in the 2022 season and left most expecting a decline this season. Thus far, he appears to be just as explosive in his second season with the team.

With his five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, the speedster has passed his production in the entire 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. In that season, Patrick Mahomes made a run at setting a new record for touchdown passes thrown in a single season with 50.

Much of that production was possible because of Hill. However, this year's production is set to leave that season behind with five games to go. At the time of writing, Hill has accrued 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His 12 touchdowns are tied for the second most he has scored in his career, falling three short of his production in 2020. That said, barring the unforeseen, that career record is in danger of falling this year as well. He also has 93 catches this year, which already ranks as more than in all but one season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill still has the defenses of the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills standing between him and hitting 2,000 yards. Will he find a way to catch another 520 yards worth of passes to be the first wide receiver in NFL history to do so in regular season action?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.