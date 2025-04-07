Tyreek Hill drops 2-word reaction to Terron Armstead's stunning stats after Dolphins OT's retirement

Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill paid homage to outgoing teammate Terron Armstead with a two-word response.
Armstead is a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle who guarded the Dolphins' blind side for the last three seasons. Hill and Armstead have been the mainstays of Miami's offense revival since 2022 when both signed with the team as part of a roster makeover.
On Monday, Hill reposted the tweet of analyst Brandon Thorn, highlighting Armstead's career achievements.
"Real Hawg," Hill wrote.
Earlier in the day, Hill had posted more emotional comments regarding Armstead's exit:
"Congrats to my boy T stead man I'm crying real tears," Hill tweeted.
Terron Armstead's journey in the NFL
Terron Armstead retired after 12 seasons in the NFL, having spent nine with the New Orleans Saints (2013 to 2021) and three with the Miami Dolphins (2022 to 2024). He was selected to five Pro Bowls and received a second-team All-Pro in 2018.
The 33-year-old's 142 career starts as a left tackle tied the offensive lines that each played consistently at an elite level. During his time with the Saints, the team enjoyed a top-10 scoring offense each season until 2021, Drew Brees' retirement year.
Armstead's 4.71-second 40-yard dash at 306 pounds is the quickest combine performance in history by an offensive lineman.
"To the Miami Dolphins organization, all my teammates, and all the fans, THANK YOU, and I love you!!! Fins Up!! It has been amazing being apart of such a historic franchise! Forever in my heart, forever grateful! Thank God! T. Stead," Armstead tweeted on Monday.
He leaves a huge gap in Miami's offensive line as it enters the 2025 season. The Dolphins might look to Patrick Paul, their 2024 second-round draft choice, as Armstead's replacement. Paul is 6-foot-7 and 332 pounds and has the size to maybe ably fill the spot.
The Dolphins have six picks in the first five rounds of the upcoming draft, including the 13th pick.
