Tyreek Hill fires shots after Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate drops Yankees jersey photo on MLB opening day

Tyreek Hill was quick to troll a former Kansas City Chiefs teammate after his post regarding MLB's Opening Day on Thursday. Former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter shared a photo of himself from last year's MLB playoffs on X, where he cheered for the New York Yankees alongside Patrick Mahomes, who was supporting the Kansas City Royals.

Ad

Dieter altered the photo, changing Mahomes' Royals' hat to a Yankees hat.

"Opening day! Let’s go @Yankees"--Gehrig Dieter posted on X

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyreek Hill wasted no time in replying to Dieter's post, suggesting that Patrick Mahomes wasn't an acquaintance of his.

"He don’t know you."-Hill wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dieter didn't waste any time and trolled Hill right back with a throwback video of him playing basketball and missing a dunk.

Gehrig Dieter went undrafted in 2017 and played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017 until 2021.

Tyreek Hill trolled former OC Eric Bieniemy in throwback post

Gehrig Dieter wasn't the only former member of the Kansas City Chiefs who was trolled by Tyreek Hill this week. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver also got a dig in with former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Ad

A Minnesota Vikings fan page shared a video on X of Eric Bieniemy coaching former running back Adrian Peterson. The video is intended to showcase the coaching abilities of Bieniemy, who was able to help Peterson turn into a great running back. Hill, though, used the opportunity to joke about his former offensive coordinator having hair at the time.

"EB had hair."-Hill wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hill has previously given Bieniemy credit for helping him become the wide receiver he is today. Tyreek Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and played six seasons with the team, which included winning Super Bowl LIV. After reportedly wanting out of the Kansas City organization, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 NFL season, where he continued to thrive.

There has been speculation that Hill may soon be on his way out of Miami after he expressed frustrations with the offense last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.