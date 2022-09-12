Is Former Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson still playing football?

Former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson is regarded as one of the best running backs in NFL history. Only eight running backs have rushed for 2,000 yards or more in a season, and among them stands Peterson. He achieved this feat in 2012. 37-year-old Peterson doesn't want to retire yet as he thinks he can still make a difference by playing in the NFL.

Peterson completed his 14th season in the NFL in 2021 when he signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans. Will Adrian Peterson play in the 2022 NFL season?

Peterson is currently a free agent and is hoping to get a roster place on any of the 32 NFL teams. He wants to play his 15th NFL season and would like to add that extra 82 to his 14,918 rushing yards. If Peterson achieves 15,000 rushing yards, he will be the fifth running back in the NFL to do so. Former San Francisco 49ers RB Frank Gore was the last player to reach the 15,000 rushing yards mark in 2019.

Previous stats and achievements of Adrian Peterson

The Vikings drafted Adrian Peterson as the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. He played for ten seasons with Minnesota and achieved 1,400+ rushing yards in a season three times for them.

In 2008, Peterson rushed for 1,760 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His career high came in 2012, when he made 348 rushing attempts and rushed for 2,097 yards while scoring 12 touchdowns. He is ranked second in rushing yards in a season (2,097) and stands behind Eric Dickerson, who scored 2,105 yards in 1984. In 2015, Peterson had 1,485 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 14 NFL years, he has made seven Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro nods, and won an MVP award in 2012. He is also fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing leaderboard. He wants to continue playing football, but whether or not he will find a team remains to be seen.

Adrian Peterson faced former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell in the boxing ring

The two NFL free agent running backs took part in an exhibition boxing match at a Social Gloves Entertainment event on Saturday, September 10th. Peterson and Bell have competed against each other on the football field, but this contest was in a different sport. The two have been practicing their boxing techniques for quite a while now and the fight was highly anticipated.

Le'Veon Bell scored a technical knockout on Adrian Peterson in the fifth round with a powerful right-hand jab, winning the match. Bell had said before the boxing match that he wanted to show the world that he can box and also talked about his desire to turn pro.

While the two players seem to enjoy boxing, Peterson's main goal is to compete in the NFL. Will he find a team for the 2022 season?

