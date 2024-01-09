Tyreek Hill gives fans a reality check over Bills fan Dylan Isaacs’ death outside Dolphins stadium

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins game had a lot on the line. But Tyreek Hill was shaken by an incident after the game outside the stadium. He always believed that football united people.

A 30-year-old man named Dylan Isaacs had got into a confrontation outside the HardRock Stadium after the Buffalo vs. Miami game. Things got out of hand quickly, resulting in him getting shot and dying.

Fans are supposed to go to sporting events to have a good time, but in Isaacs' case, it was an event that turned sour quickly. Hill has given his thoughts on the shocking incident.

Tyreek Hill gives thoughts on Dylan Isaacs incident after Bills game

Sporting events are supposed to bring people together. They can celebrate their team's success and be there for each other when things don't go their way.

The Dolphins lost to the Bills, handing Buffalo the AFC East and a home playoff game. However, Isaac's death due to the incident outside the stadium is incomprehensible.

Hill left a message on X, reminding everyone of the purpose of football:

"Football suppose to bring us together not divide us remember that part."

Unfortunately, fighting inside and outside NFL stadiums was common this season and needs to stop.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the wild-card round

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

The wild-card round of the playoffs will see Tyreek Hill face his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be their second meeting this season, as they met in Germany, where the Chiefs won 21-14.

With a bigger prize on the line, Hill ideally would like to get better stats than his eight receptions for 62 yards in the Week 9 loss.

It was just how the scriptwriters drew it up: Hill returned to his former employer with everything on the line.

The Dolphins missed a big chance against the Bills to host a playoff game. And if they want to get ahead this season, they should take the long way and be on the road.