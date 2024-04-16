Tyreek Hill has hilarious response to JuJu Smith-Schuster's accidental d**k pic leak on Snapchat

Tyreek Hill is easily one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL today. He has been a Pro Bowler in all his eight seasons so far and breached 1,000 receiving yards in all but two of them, while also scoring double-digit touchdowns thrice.

Off the field, however, he can be humorous, especially on social media. Case in point: his reaction to JuJu Smith-Schuster purportedly "accidentally" showing his genitals on Snapchat:

"I get back on twitter and first thing i see is JuJu got a deal with Vienna sausages😂😂😂"

For context, here is the since-deleted image (NSFW warning):

Which WR3 would Dolphins consider pairing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

This may be shocking to some given the numbers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been producing. However, there is an underlying belief that the Miami Dolphins need another wideout.

In the 2023-24 season, the team's third-most prolific pass-catcher was tight end Durham Smythe (35 catches for 366 yards but no touchdowns), who is more of a blocker if anything. While they've addressed their need for a more offensively active TE in Jonnu Smith, the departure of Cedrick Wilson has left a void at the WR3 spot.

Concerning this, Hill has been doing some "recruiting". He began by liking a post by Sports Illustrated's Omar Kelly suggesting that the Dolphins bring back Jarvis Landry, who spent his first four seasons in aqua and orange. Nothing happened.

More recently, he has been trying to entice Odell Beckham Jr. to join, potentially forming a star-studded trio that could rule the AFC East for years to come. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed late last month that an offer had been shown to the three-time Pro Bowler, saying:

“We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of them and has options.”

But for the Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib, the upcoming Draft is a likelier source.

He believes the earliest general manager Chris Grier can begin is in Round 1 with the 21st overall pick. One potential option is Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers' backfield partner at LSU. He is very fast, running a 4.33 40-yard dash, which makes him a perfect fit for McDaniel's speed-based offense.

Other suggestions include Florida State's Keon Coleman, USC's Tahj Washington, and Christian McCaffrey's younger brother Luke, who played for Rice.

