Tyreek Hill injury update vs Titans: What happened to Dolphins WR?

The Miami Dolphins fans were worried as Tyreek Hill rolled his ankle against the Titans on Monday Night Football. With the receiver picking some yards on the ground, he was brought down from behind. It looked like a horse collar tackle and it was accompanied by a hip drop.

The defender landed on his left ankle and he remained lying on the sidelines. He managed to get up and jog to the sidelines, much to the joy of those cheering the Dolphins, but he did not return for the next play. However, as left the field, he hyped up the crowd as they called him the MVP. Hence, it looks likely that he might yet be back for the game even though the team says he is questionable to return.

Tyreek Hill questionable to return for the Dolphins against Titans after ankle injury

Even though the player could get up and leave the field on his own, running straight out and following routes are different things. Currently, Miami has designated him questionable to return.

But the very act of rallying the crowd, when all the air seemed to have gone out, was reminiscent of Tyreek Hill's famous line. The speedy receiver is known as Cheetah and he says that they never get hurt.

Losing Tyreek Hill can mean a lot for the record books

Tyreek Hill had two receptions for 13 yards in the game against the Titans. But if he is out for any extended period of time, it would be a loss not just for the Dolphins but the entire NFL. No wide receiver has ever breached the 2,000 yards threshold in a season.

But the Miami receiver has 1,481 yards in just 12 games. That equates to 123.4 yards per game. If he keeps up this production for the rest of the season, he will exceed 2,000 yards and get close to 2,100. It will be the best season by a wide receiver in NFL history.

That is why losing someone who is being spoken of as the MVP of the league this year, which has generally been reserved for quarterbacks in recent years. With the exception of perhaps the Detroit Lions fans, for whom Calvin Johnson holds the current record of 1,964 yards in 2012, no one will begrudge him if he gets there. That is why every fan of football can overcome this ankle injury and return. His team and the league are just not the same without him.