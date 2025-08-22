Tyreek Hill jokingly mocks LeBron James' son Bronny to justify playing in the NBA

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a subtle shot at LeBron James’ son, Bronny, in the latest episode of GQ’s gameshow, "Actually Me," where he replied to fans’ comments online.

One of the comments teased him with fabricated basketball stats, jokingly calling him a “future Laker.” Hill responded by saying he liked the idea of playing in the NBA and is sure he’ll get playing time, especially with Bronny getting minutes. He said (0:55):

“I'm loving the sound of that. I see Bronny James getting minutes, so I really think I got the chance to get some minutes too.”

Bronny James was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft by the LA Lakers after spending a season with the USC Trojans. After signing with the Lakers in Jul. 2024, he and his dad became the first father-son duo to be in the NBA at the same time. His debut on Oct. 22 was also the first time a father-son duo played together in the NBA.

Bronny spent a lot of his rookie season playing for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. However, he also had pockets of playing time in the NBA, including a start in the regular-season finale in April.

The 20-year-old has been accused several times of benefiting from nepotism, with the belief that his superstar dad has been influencing his career progress. In a particular instance, LeBron James called out veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith for targeting his son. Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, he said:

“He completely missed the whole point. The whole point. Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household, but to protect the players.”

Tyreek Hill sits out practice with injury

Tyreek Hill did not take part in the Dolphins' practice on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. The former Super Bowl champion has been inconsistent in practice since the beginning of August as a result of a lingering oblique injury.

According to Kelly, the Dolphins may be opting to rest Hill ahead of their regular season opener against the Colts on Sept. 7. The former athletic champion joined the Dolphins in a trade with the Chiefs in 2022.

