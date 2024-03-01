Tyreek Hill lawsuit: Dolphins WR's lawyer dismisses injured woman's claims as 'baseless'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing legal trouble after a lawsuit was filed against him on February 23, 2024. Hill is being sued by social media influencer Sophie Hall, who claims that the Dolphins' wide receiver broke her leg during football drills at his home.

Hill's lawyer, Julius B. Collins told ESPN that the accusations made against his client are "baseless." He also said that Sophie Hall is essentially trying to create a bad narrative about Hill. Collins told ESPN:

“Generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to ‘scare tactic’ him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall’s medical bills.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Hill's lawyer also said that Hall's injuries were sustained after she tripped over a dog and not from being run into by the Dolphins wide receiver.

Miami general manager Chris Grier was asked this week if the organization was aware of the lawsuit, to which he said that they were, but that he wouldn't be commenting on the matter.

How much is Tyreek Hill being sued for? More details into the lawsuit filed by social media influencer

On February 23, 2024, social media influencer Sophie Hall filed a lawsuit at the Broward County Circuit Court. She claims in the court documents that last summer, the wide receiver invited her to stay at his home in Miami.

The civil lawsuit filed by Hall accuses the wide receiver of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

According to Hall, they were in the backyard and playfully doing football drills when Tyreek Hill became 'enraged' and ran towards her causing her to break her leg.

"Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant's mother, sister, friend and trainer," the lawsuit states.

Expand Tweet

Sophie Hall is suing Tyreek Hill for compensation between $50,000 to $75,000. She is suing to cover her medical bills which included surgery to repair the broken leg and therapy in the months since.