Tyreek Hill has an idea of what Super Bowl LVIII could look like, and it involves some familiar faces.

The Conference Championship round on Sunday features a pair of intriguing matchups. On the AFC side, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to continue their quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles against the Baltimore Ravens. On the NFC side, the Detroit Lions oppose the San Francisco 49ers with a chance to compete for their first Lombardi.

On Saturday, Hill, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, predicted the two teams to meet in the Kickoff Game at Allegiant Stadium:

"Chiefs and Lions Super Bowl, argue with a wall"

Tyreek Hill expounds on former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's departure from Dolphins

The Tyreek Hill era has been great for the Miami Dolphins, with Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios representing potent passing option for star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. However, the last few days have been rough on the other side of the ball.

On Wednesday, the AFC East runners-up announced that they parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who rejoined the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran agent Drew Rosenhaus later revealed that the veteran coach was ditched because of conflicts with certain players, rather than general poor performance.

While coach Mike McDaniel has not been open about what happened, Tyreek Hill is among those saddened at the news, calling him an "OG" on learning the news. During a recent live stream, he said:

“He reminded me a lot of Coach Reid - wanting to have a lot of reps and then working fast and hard. I was cool with it - let me get in, let me get the work, watch film, get the weights in, and then bounce.

“I learned a lot from him, even though it was quick. He’s really a guru at defense. He’s just got to learn how to fit in with his players.”

The Dolphins are eyeing one of former Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley and current Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich to succeed Fangio. Both are expected to be interviewed this weekend.