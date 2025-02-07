Tyreek Hill makes crystal clear statement on his Dolphins future

Tyreek Hill has made a U-turn on his future with the Miami Dolphins. After a season full of cryptic messages seemingly suggesting he was ready to move on from the AFC East squad, Hill made up his mind and decided he wanted to extend his stay at Hard Rock Stadium despite the rocky 2024 campaign.

Hill joined Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Friday to talk about his future, among other things. The veteran wide receiver made it clear he doesn't want to leave Miami.

Q: do you want to be a Miami Dolphin?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek: "I do. I don't want to go nowhere. I love it. My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. So it's an amazing thing, man, we are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy in, you know, and to what coaches is building and the culture that like he's trying to build, it's gonna be a beautiful thing, man."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Coming off two remarkable seasons with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill's level declined this campaign, especially during the time Tua Tagovailoa was out of action due to yet another concussion. He finished the season with 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

His numbers drastically decreased compared to 2023 when he recorded 119 receptions for 1,7999 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill rubbed NFL fans off with latest demand to Dolphins

As the 2024 NFL season ended, Tyreek Hill lamented that he missed the postseason for the first time in his career, suggesting that it was time for him to find a new challenge away from the Dolphins.

"This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs," Hill told reporters. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro.

"It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, bro, I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

A month later, Tyreek Hill changed his mind and is set to stay put in Miami. His request to the team to bring more talent rubbed fans the wrong way, with some saying he should try not to quit on his team before demanding anything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.