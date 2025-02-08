Tyreek Hill makes feelings clear on his relationship with Patrick Mahomes post-Chiefs

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill has been at loggerheads with the Kansas City Chiefs since parting ways with the franchise in 2022. The wide receiver left the franchise after the front office balked at the cost of the extension he expected.

Hill also claimed he was jealous of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's relationship and wasn't pleased that he was playing second fiddle to the tight end. However, that hasn't affected how he feels about the quarterback.

During an appearance on the Up&Adams Show on Friday, the wide receiver revealed he's still on good terms with his former teammate.

"I feel like, me and Pat [Mahomes] got a good relationship, I gotta keep it that way. He in a different category than all of us. Bro. Like, like, Pat is, he's the gold of our era, bro. At the end of the day, me and him brothers, you know, I'm saying, outside of football, like, obviously we were teammates," Tyreek Hill said.

Hill added that he enjoyed playing alongside Mahomes and cherishes the time they spent as teammates:

"But I feel like, you know, whenever he came into the league, like, you know, like our careers grew both together. So he's a, he'll always be a brother to me. I have so much respect for Pat man, because the way that, like, he approaches the game, you know, for his teammates."

Tyreek Hill clarifies stance on future with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill's exit was expected to leave a massive, unfillable hole in the Chiefs' offense and affect the team's chances of competing for the Lombardi Trophy. However, since his departure, the franchise has won back-to-back Super Bowls and is one win away from completing an unprecedented three-peat.

On the flip side, Hill and the Dolphins failed to get past the Wild Card Round in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and did not even make it to the playoffs this year. Miami's disappointing season prompted the veteran to demand an exit from the franchise. However, he has since rescinded it.

On the Up&Adams Show, host Kay Adams asked Hill whether he intends to play for the Dolphins next season.

"I do. I don't want to go nowhere. I love it. My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. So it's an amazing thing, man, we are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years.

"Obviously this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy in, you know, and to what coaches is building and the culture that like he's trying to build, it's gonna be a beautiful thing, man," Tyreek Hill said.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is hoping that Miami's front office and coaching staff will fill the holes in the roster in the offseason and have a stellar year in 2025.

