Tyreek Hill makes feelings known on Tua Tagovailoa blaming teammates amid Dolphins' disastrous start

Tyreek Hill may not be playing in the 2025 season anymore, but he still keeps himself updated on his Miami Dolphins. And he has some thoughts on the recent turmoil that has permeated the locker room.After a 29-27 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa singled out some anonymous cohorts for being either absent or late to team meetings:&quot;I think it starts with leadership and helping (to) articulate that for the guys. And then, what we're expecting out of the guys. ...It’s a lot of things of that nature that we have to get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that.&quot;It has sparked considerable controversy and discussion about team morale, but Hill has made it clear that he is on his quarterback's side. He said on former teammate Terron Armstead's podcast The Set:&quot;I'm going to support Tua regardless of what he's got going on. That's my brother... he's a great leader. He's passionate about Miami, he loves the community and he wants to win games in Miami.&quot;Tyreek Hill still undecided on retirement after season-ending injuryFrom 2017 to 2023, Tyreek Hill was a top player in the NFL, starting nearly every game he played and contributing to the Kansas City Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in half a century. Then, for two years, he formed one half of a monstrous wideout duo that greatly elevated Tua Tagovailoa's profile.Even in 2024, which saw the beginning of the Dolphins' decline, he was still very good, accumulating 959 yards on 81 catches. But after his ACL tear, his career may be over.Nevertheless, Hill refused to give a definite decision in the same interview:&quot;I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment. I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot.&quot;He continued:&quot;I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven't had time to live in the moment.&quot;&quot;Cheetah&quot; finished the 2025 season with only 21 catches for 265 yards and a single touchdown.