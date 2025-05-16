"The only W they got" - Tyreek Hill mocks Colts for making fun of WR's arrest in schedule release video

In September, Tyreek Hill made headlines when he was arrested while on his way to the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars for purpotedly speeding and driving recklessly. Eight months later, the Indianapolis Colts decided to mock it in their initial schedule reveal video.
The eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had some mockery of his own, posting this video of himself on his laptop on social media:
"The only W they got (cry-laughing emoji)"
Below is the full video, which the Colts later deleted because "it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Hill" (the organization also apologized to both parties):
Upon its deletion, Tyreek Hill rued that "it should've been left up", intimating that he felt more amused than offended.
Tyreek Hill's Dolphins to parade revamped roster vs. Colts in 2025 season opener
2025 will mark the second straight time Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins play the Colts - and juat as it was last year, it will be on the road. And they are entering the game with a slightly revamped roster.
Terron Armstead, the team's former left tackle, has retired, with 2023 second-round pick Patrick Paul expected to take his place. Robert Jones, the former left guard, has left for the Dallas Cowboys, which should lead to a competition between veteran James Daniels and rookies Jonah Savaiinaea and Josh Priebe for his vacated spot.
Elsewhere on the offense, seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers adds to a quarterback room already featuring Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. And a heated battle at TE2 behind Jonnu Smith is to be expected after Durham Smythe's release.
On the defensive side, 13th overall pick Kenneth Grant is among a handful of rookies expected to provide depth to the trenches after Calais Campbell's return to the Arizona Cardinals. Pass-rusher Bradley Chubb is also expected to make his return from an ACL tear late in the 2023 season; but the secondary has taken the biggest hit, losing starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland in free agency.
Special teams has also seen a revamp. Gone is long snapper Blake Ferguson, replaced by former divisional rival Joe Cardona. And the team has also signed Ryan Stonehouse to compete with incumbent Jake Bailey for the punter job.
