Tyreek Hill outruns Noah Lyles’ brother with blazing 10.10s in 100m dash [WATCH]

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has been beefing with Olympic track & field star Noah Lyles over the past few weeks. The two were scheduled to race each other before the event got called off for personal reasons. After the race with Noah Lyles got canceled, Hill raced his younger brother, Josephus.

Tyreek Hill and Josephus Lyles participated in the ATX Sprint Classic meet in Texas on Saturday. They competed in the preliminary round of the 100m dash. The Dolphins wide receiver finished fourth, ahead of Noah Lyles' younger brother, clocking in at 10.10 seconds.

You can check out Tyreek Hill's ATX Sprint Classic video below.

After defeating Josephus Lyles, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver poked fun at him with an Instagram post. Hill posted a clip of shaking hands with Josephus before pulling up a note that read "Noah (lil bro) Could Never."

Tyreek Hill shares his true feelings about rivalry with Noah Lyles

The Dolphins wide receiver appeared on Johnny Manziel's show "Glory Daze." During the interview, Hill opened up about his rivalry with Noah Lyles and shared his true feelings about the Olympic star.

"I f**king hate Noah Lyles, dog," Hill said (Timestamp- 2:25). "Yo, this f**king due bro. Like, so, um I got a ton of respect for Noah Lyles. Ton of respect, but as far as like me competing against him or whatever, I f**king hate the dude bro. Obviously the fastest guy in America or whatever, but allegedly. Allegedly."

Despite the race being canceled, Hill provided an update on a possible future race between him and Noah Lyles. He added:

"The crazy part abou it is, when we actually said the race was canceled, we were still in long talks about contract negotiations, about time, location and stuff like that. So we're looking to get it done somewhere near the end of the offseason. I'm really looking forward to it. I've been training my tail off, man.

Tyreek Hill is preparing for his third stint with the Dolphins. Last season, he recorded 959 yards and six touchdowns receiving. The team finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record.

