"I'm free to race you" - Tyreek Hill shades Noah Lyles while calling out iShowSpeed for 100m race

Tyreek Hill has been wanting to race Noah Lyles for quite some time now, but he may have to settle for someone else in the meantime. On Monday, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver called out Darren Jason Watkins Jr., aka iShowSpeed, for a 100m race while analyzing a video of him racing fellow YouTuber Daniel LaBelle.
The caption to the video also contained a slight at the Olympic sprinter, who had revealed during Cannes Lions that a planned race between the two had to be cancelled for "personal reasons":
"Hey @ishowspeedsui, since @LylesNoah is ducking from me…I’m free to race you"
This is not Hill's first time calling out Watkins, however. In December last year, he touched on the topic of a race between the two of them during a Fortnite stream (Timestamp: 03:27 in the video below):
"We can race wherever you want to race, because I already know I'm faster than you. Why waste my time? I've got a lot of respect for what you're trying to do and all the attention you're trying to grab, but it's like, you're not faster than me, and we can bet any amount that you want to bet... I'll race that boy for $100k if he donates it to my foundation."
On Monday, he issued this challenge after watching Watkins race Ashton Hall:
“Speed, you’re the man. But you still can’t beat me and stop ducking me, dawg...I live in Miami, just like you live in Miami. Let’s go. Let’s get this thing going.”
IShowSpeed predicts victory against Tyreek Hill in a hypothetical race
IShowSpeed, meanwhile, must have known about Tyreek Hill's incessant pursuits of him, as he acknowledged the eight-time Pro Bowler's speed when he spoke with Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest on Saturday.
Speed also made a bold prediction about how a race between the two of them would pan out:
“Say, if we do a 60-meter race, it’s going to be a close one. Don’t get me wrong, he’s fast. But I’m coming out on top. Simple as that.”
This prompted a response from Hill in the comments section of the Instagram post:
Hill was also at the event and discussed football, more specifically insulting the Buffalo Bills and vouching for Dolphins management to keep cornerback Jalen Ramsey amid trade rumors.
