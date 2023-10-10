Tyreek Hill picks sides after ex-NFL safety Donte Whitner viral “Dak Prescott s**ks” take

Dak Prescott struggled once more in a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, keeping the Dallas Cowboys with a 3-2 record but with major question marks for the remainder of the regular season. With three more interceptions, it's clear that the interception woes from 2022 have not been fixed.

While most of the focus was on the excellent night of Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, it was impossible to ignore the fact that Dak Prescott once again failed to deliver in an important game. Some harsh words were thrown in his direction, but perhaps none more notable than a simple take by former 49ers safety Donte Whitner, who said in a live transmission that "Dak Prescott s**ks".

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fresh off another dominant performance in a game where his team absolutely dominated on offense, wasn't pleased with Whitner's choice of words about Dak:

Dak Prescott again plays a bad game on national television

Dak Prescott put on a horror show in prime time, creating even more doubts about his ability to lead the Cowboys to the promise land.

There were three interceptions and just over half of the passes completed, with only two completed in eight attempts (1 TD, 2 INT) beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. The San Francisco 49ers were all over him.

This team does not have an offensive identity that makes sense, as it cannot achieve the pass/run balance that Mike McCarthy sought so much and was unable to be effective in any of them. Firing Kellen Moore and hiring Brian Schottenheimer didn't look like a great move back then - it feels even worse now.

This game raises real doubts about Mike McCarthy's team, who didn't seem ready to compete against an opponent at the highest level. Even though the team is good enough to make the playoffs with ease, Sunday Night Football was a blow to the Cowboys.

Prescott is under contract with the Dallas Cowboys until the 2025 season. There were talks about a possible contract extension prior to this season, but nothing has materialized. His performances in 2023 are not helping his case.