“Don’t give up”: Tyreek Hill pleads with Dolphins fans to keep faith in Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made his weekly appearance on the video game streaming site Twitch. Hill plays some of his favorite video games, typically Fortnite, with fans and takes questions from fans throughout the session.

This week, he was asked by fans about his feelings at the end of the season. The Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday evening in the Wild Card round.

Hill said that he believes in this Miami Dolphins team, especially in head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"I know that the season didn't end the way we wanted it to end man, but, a lot of people, especially in Fin Nation," Hill said. "There are a lot of great things to look forward to coming into the years man. Coach McDaniel coaches his a** off, still a young coach, still improving each and every day. It's only been two years and we made it."

"A lot of people are so quick to give up on what the Dolphins are trying to build right now. It's for the future man, don't give up man, don't give up on Tua, don't give up coach, don't give up on just everybody man in the whole entire building," Hill added.

Tyreek Hill praised his head coach for his hard work the last two seasons and how much potential he has moving forward.

Exploring Miami Dolphins' cap space for 2024

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are in a dire salary cap situation. The NFL is expected to set the 2024 salary cap around $240 million, which is significantly higher than 2023's salary cap of $224.8 million.

According to Spotrac, based on a $242.5 million salary cap, the Dolphins would be in the third-worst situation, with $42.92 million over the cap. For the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins have contracts worth $276,840,461 million. They also have $10,315,906 in dead salary cap space.

The New Orleans Saints have the worst salary cap deficit for 2024, as they are predicted to be $75 million over the cap. The Buffalo Bills also have decisions to make, as they are about $43 million over the cap.

Full list of Dolphins free agents in 2024

Below are the Miami Dolphins' free agents headed into the offseason:

Jerome Baker, Outside Linebacker Cedrick Wilson, Wide receiver Connor Williams, Center Christian Wilkins, Defensive tackle Braxton Berrios, Wide receiver Andrew Van Ginkel, Linebacker Isaiah Wynn, Tackle Robert Hunt , Guard Nik Needham, Cornerback Deshon Elliott, Safety Chase Claypool, Wide receiver Eli Apple, Cornerback Salvon Ahmed, Running back Raekwon Davis, Defensive tackle Justin Bethel, Cornerback Kendall Lamm, Right tackle Jake Bailey, Punter Brandon Jones, Safety Tyler Kroft, Tight end Jonotthan Harrison, Center River Cracraft, Wide receiver Elijah Campbell, Safety Calvin Munson, Inside Linebacker Robert Jones, Guard Bruce Irvin, Defensive End Justin Houston, Defensive End