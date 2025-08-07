  • home icon
  • Tyreek Hill questions Madden 26 rating with 3-word message after showing off 26 mph speed

Tyreek Hill questions Madden 26 rating with 3-word message after showing off 26 mph speed

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 07, 2025 03:10 GMT
Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest men in the NFL today, capable of burning opposing cornerbacks for long gains that often result in touchdowns. Electronic Arts' Madden NFL series of video games has reflected this over the past years, constantly giving him a speed rating of 99, the highest figure possible.

Madden NFL 26, though, is an exception. The Miami Dolphins star has only a 98 - a development that he's not taking well. On Wednesday, he posted on X/Twitter a video of himself hitting 26 mph on a sprint, complete with the caption:

"98 where? (sleeping emoji) lol"
Only one player will have a speed rating of 99 in Madden NFL 26: Kansas City Chiefs sophomore Xavier Worthy, who holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in Draft Combine history - 4.21s, which he set in 2024.

Asante Samuel reacts to Tyreek Hill's comments about Dolphins backfield

Lately, Tyreek Hill has been making news for his comments on the Dolphins running back room. Last Saturday, he had a blunt suggestion to their third-down and short-yardage struggles - bench De'Von Achane in such situations:

"He's not a power back. I be telling him that in the locker room but he swear he a power back. I love De'Von though, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon, for those kinds of situations."
Understandably, Achane pushed back, leading insider John Frascella to claim dysfunction within the roster. Former cornerback Asante Samuel also had strong words for Hill, saying on his Say What Needs To Be Said podcast on Tuesday:

"Lord have mercy. That’s the first problem I would have had. If I was the running back, whoever he called out, I would be the first person to confront Tyreek Hill. ‘Man, why you saying I can’t do X-Y-Z, bro. Don’t say what I can and cannot do, bro. That’s up to me and the Good Lord to decide.’"
He continued by chastising coach Mike McDaniel for supporting the argument:

“Their head coach doesn’t come off as the Alpha male in the room at all. He doesn’t come off as the Alpha male. McDaniel isn’t making anything better by addressing Tyreek Hill publicly.”
The Dolphins begin their 2025 season on Sept. 7 at the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

