Tyreek Hill questions Madden 26 rating with 3-word message after showing off 26 mph speed

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest men in the NFL today, capable of burning opposing cornerbacks for long gains that often result in touchdowns. Electronic Arts' Madden NFL series of video games has reflected this over the past years, constantly giving him a speed rating of 99, the highest figure possible.Madden NFL 26, though, is an exception. The Miami Dolphins star has only a 98 - a development that he's not taking well. On Wednesday, he posted on X/Twitter a video of himself hitting 26 mph on a sprint, complete with the caption:&quot;98 where? (sleeping emoji) lol&quot;Only one player will have a speed rating of 99 in Madden NFL 26: Kansas City Chiefs sophomore Xavier Worthy, who holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in Draft Combine history - 4.21s, which he set in 2024.Asante Samuel reacts to Tyreek Hill's comments about Dolphins backfieldLately, Tyreek Hill has been making news for his comments on the Dolphins running back room. Last Saturday, he had a blunt suggestion to their third-down and short-yardage struggles - bench De'Von Achane in such situations:&quot;He's not a power back. I be telling him that in the locker room but he swear he a power back. I love De'Von though, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon, for those kinds of situations.&quot;Understandably, Achane pushed back, leading insider John Frascella to claim dysfunction within the roster. Former cornerback Asante Samuel also had strong words for Hill, saying on his Say What Needs To Be Said podcast on Tuesday:&quot;Lord have mercy. That’s the first problem I would have had. If I was the running back, whoever he called out, I would be the first person to confront Tyreek Hill. ‘Man, why you saying I can’t do X-Y-Z, bro. Don’t say what I can and cannot do, bro. That’s up to me and the Good Lord to decide.’&quot;He continued by chastising coach Mike McDaniel for supporting the argument:“Their head coach doesn’t come off as the Alpha male in the room at all. He doesn’t come off as the Alpha male. McDaniel isn’t making anything better by addressing Tyreek Hill publicly.”The Dolphins begin their 2025 season on Sept. 7 at the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.