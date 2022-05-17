"I’m faster than Usain Bolt, by a lot, too" - Tyreek Hill believes race with Olympic legend will take place soon

Tyreek Hill had some very strong words for the universal human-form symbol of speed, the world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay, Usain Bolt.

Hill cited Bolt being over the hill in his trash-talk, hyping up a foot-race that has long been talked about but still has nothing close to resembling a framework for an event to take place:

“Of course, I’m faster than Usain Bolt, by a lot, too. Usain Bolt is washed up. I’ve said this many times. If you’re the fastest man on earth, there’s only one person you can’t question, and it’s that man from Jamaica, which is Usain Bolt. In due time, though, I feel like the race will happen.”

Tyreek Hill may be barking up the wrong tree

Bolt captured the imagination of the sports world through his eight Olympic gold medals and elite marketing campaigns with industry giants such as Gatorade and Nissan that presented him as a silent killer on the track with a memorable celebratory pose.

Bolt, unlike Hill, is not one for big talk. Instead, he is about execution and achievement, proving so in his criticism of viral female track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson -- who lost her return race after being outspoken following a marijuana-induced suspension -- this past September:

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk you have to back it up. So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back, do it, and then talk about it.”

Bolt said that her brash American attitude was not impressive to him or his fellow Jamaican athletes:

“Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of s–t before the actual race. It is just one of those things. Jamaicans don’t like when people talk s–t about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us, we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win].”

Tyreek Hill is now feeding into the very overly confident American trash talk Bolt feeds on, and it could make him a victim of his own hype should the pro-runner and pro route-runner ever get on the track and settle this once and for all.

