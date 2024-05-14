Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. Despite only playing in the NFL for three seasons, he's considered one of the most dominant QB disruptors in the league. He also has the personality of a Dallas Cowboy star.

Micah Parsons, a big fan of the game, even runs his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons," partnered with Bleacher Report. On Thursday, Parsons was named President of B/R Gridiron, becoming the first pro athlete to hold a leadership title at a sports media company.

Following the news, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill responded on X.

"I like this Micah Parsons," Hill tweeted.

It seems as if Tyreek Hill is a fan/supporter of Micah Parsons landing a big deal with Bleacher Report, a first in sports history.

As part of his deal, Micah Parsons will still host his show on top of developing content, launching new shows and creating more original social content.

Micah Parsons reaches endorsement deal with Adidas

Micah Parsons during New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys

It's been a busy and successful day for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Not only did he land a deal with Bleacher Report to become the President of B/R Gridiron, but he also landed a partnership with Adidas. Reporter Nick DePaula quoted him on X:

Parsons: “Since day 1, I’ve wanted to be a global ambassador for the game. The Three Stripes has already done so much for me and I know that this is going to be special."

As part of the deal, Micah Parsons will wear select Adidas apparel and cleats on the field and participate in brand marketing campaigns.

The company also announced partnerships with the 2024 rookie class, which includes Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Legette.

In three seasons in the NFL, Micah Parsons has quickly become a star. He's recorded 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, and has scored a defensive touchdown. He's been named to three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

Micah Parsons should be one of the best defenders in the NFL for quite some time, and his contract extension will show that.

