Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops 4-word message while sharpening her new hobby skills

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, offered a glimpse into her latest athletic pursuit this week, uploading a short video clip of herself practicing tennis. The update arrived on Monday, as the entrepreneur and influencer continues to focus on personal interests while her separation from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver unfolds in court.

Her Instagram Story showed her working through drills on an outdoor court, captioned simply:

“Back in the lab.”

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro's IG story

Vaccaro and Hill married late in 2023 during the Dolphins' bye week, but their union rapidly fell apart. She petitioned for dissolution in April, and court battles regarding custody, alimony and public comments have since raged.

The marriage started to fall apart during the months following the birth of Capri. Court documents and police reports state that officers responded to the couple's Miami home in April following an argument between the two. No one was arrested, but it was enough to lead to further legal action and increased scrutiny on the divorce.

Since then, the hearing has become progressively contentious. Tyreek Hill's lawyers have attempted to restrict Vaccaro's public comments on their breakup. They claim that hostile remarks can damage his reputation. Vaccaro's lawyers have pushed back that those attempts are to silence and control her, chronicling a larger pattern of intimidation.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro plans future tennis sessions with daughter

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Earlier this summer, Keeta Vaccaro explained that her newfound interest in tennis has a deeper purpose beyond personal enjoyment.

In June, she described how she hopes to share the sport with her daughter, Capri, in the years ahead.

“Getting better so I can play with Capri when she’s ready,” she wrote alongside a clip showing her on the court with the infant nearby.

In previous updates, Vaccaro shared that learning proper technique transformed her view of the game, calling it “actually a really fun” activity once she became more confident.

Outside her training, she has been proactive in encouraging Capri’s development. She enrolled the eight-month-old in early gymnastics to help build motor skills and confidence. Capri was born in November.

