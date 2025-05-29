Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, showed off her Bentley Continental car while heading for an early morning workout session. On Wednesday, she shared a slew of pictures on Instagram of her early morning routine.

Keeta Vaccaro shared a glimpse of the road while driving. She shared the picture with a caption.

"5:48 am" she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off $380,000 Bentley heading to early morning workout session/@keeta_vaccaro

Keeta showed the steering of her $380,000 Bentley. In another Instagram story, she posted a mirror selfie in a black outfit. She was holding an orange yoga mat and posted a barefoot picture in a stylish workout outfit.

Still from Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro/@keeta_vaccaro

Keeta Vaccaro gave birth to her first child in November 2024, and in a few months, she's back with her fitness routine. She's a fitness freak and is known for sharing about fitness and workout sessions on Instagram.

On May 19, she shared a short video of her gym session and in the caption shared valuable advice regarding her workout.

Keeta Vaccaro's gym outfit also garnered attention. She wore blue gym pants and a matching crop top and white shoes.

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, celebrates daughter’s six-month birthday

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill welcomed their first child on Nov. 25, 2024, a daughter named Capri. On Sunday, she celebrated her daughter’s six-month birthday.

She shared a video of buying flowers for her little daughter in an Instagram post on Sunday and revealed that she prepared a handmade bouquet for her Capri. Keeta wrote:

"Capri is turning 6 months old today. I made her a bouquet of flowers"

She made a pink rose bouquet for her daughter and also made a fruit cake made of watermelon.

Capri was seen eating the cake in the videos shared by her mother. She wore a pink dress and a matching hairband with a bow. Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill in April 2025.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

