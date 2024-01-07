Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro welcomes back luxurious $380,000 Bentley Continental after scary fire incident at $6,500,000 mansion

Tyreek Hill's $6.5 million mansion, located in the high-end community of Southwest Ranches in Miami, caught on fire recently. The All-Pro wide receiver's family was there at the time of the frightening ordeal, but everyone was safe. This includes Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

She took to her Instagram to share that her $380k Bentley Continental is back in her possession. Vaccaro showed it off with the caption "Shes backkkkk" with turquoise hearts.

Side view of Vaccaro's Bentley Continental. (Keeta Vaccaro/IG story)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Davie Fire Rescue's Fire Marshal Robert Taylor, the cause of the fire was labeled as accidental, as a result of a kid messing around with a lighter. No other information was given.

NBC 6 South Florida had footage from up above that showed heavy smoke as firefighters streamed water onto it and gashed holes into portions atop the luxurious mansion.

Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill tied the knot during the Miami Dolphins bye week last November in Travis County, Texas. The eight-time Pro Bowler explained why he chose to get married to reporters soon after:

"I did get married to my longtime fiancé. It was about time It's something that we wanted to do over the bye week and we did it. We went through with it. Well I finally went through with it...It feels good man. Everything that's been happening to me man has been for good reasons." (h/t PEOPLE)

Keeta Vaccaro is from Brownwood, Texas. She is a businesswoman who started Own Flow, a fitness brand and social media influencer. Vaccaro has over 71k followers on Instagram and close to 38k on TikTok.

Will Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins be in the playoffs this season?

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins are a lock to make the postseason for the second straight season under head coach Mike McDaniel. They face the Buffalo Bills at home on SNF with the AFC East on the line and the No. 2 seed. A loss would drop them to the No. 6 seed, according to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.

Hill has been dominant all season long as he is making his case to be the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He is in the top five in the league in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions.