Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro picks up in-demand skill months after teasing launch of her tech company

Keeta Vaccaro is diving deeper into the tech world, showcasing her coding skills on social media just months after revealing her plans for her technology startup.
The estranged wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a photo of a computer screen on Saturday.
"Saturday coding vibes," Veccaro wrote.
Vaccaro had a publicized breakup with the NFL star. In April, there was a domestic altercation at their home, prompting police to be summoned by her mom. No one was arrested; however, Vaccaro sought a divorce a day later, ending their union that started in November 2023.
Divorce proceedings have been especially acrimonious, with Vaccaro submitting court papers asking for sole custody of their daughter, Capri. According to court filings accessed by In Touch, Vaccaro described Hill's behavior as "impulsive" and "erratic." She requested that he only have "supervised visitations" until he "learns to respect boundaries and to place the baby's needs over his own impulses and desires."
Hill's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, has denied the allegations in the court filings, calling them "false and disparaging." The NFL star himself has remained silent about the breakdown of his marriage.
Keeta Vaccaro expands startup vision
In April, Keeta Vaccaro gave her 96,000 Instagram followers a glimpse into her entrepreneurial journey. She posted a mirror selfie and asked them to vote whether they wanted to see "Day in the life of building a tech company." The poll tagged her company, CurrentSea.
CurrentSea represents Vaccaro's vision to help content creators connect with brands and monetize their content more effectively. While sparse with only one post from 2023, the company's official Instagram account outlines the ambitious scope.
This isn't Vaccaro's first rodeo in the business world. Armed with an Entrepreneurship and Marketing Degree from the University of Miami, earned in 2019, she has already established multiple ventures from the ground up. Her portfolio includes the fitness brand "Own Flow" and an investing firm called "Investaccess."
Despite the personal chaos, Vaccaro has continued to share glimpses of her life on social media, including recent vacation photos from Aspen, Colorado, where she enjoyed snowboarding.
